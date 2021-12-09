WALLINGFORD — The Select Board will look to the public for guidance on how to spend COVID-19 relief money as well as another fund that’s been around for some time.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will see the town getting a total of $583,204 by next year. It’s already received some of the money.
The second pot of cash the Select Board discussed at its meeting Monday is from the Revenue Augmentation Trust, which as of Sept. 30 was valued at $240,162, according to Trustee of Public Funds Melissa Whitmore.
The fund was created years ago with money from a private land sale to the federal government for conservation purposes.
Select Board Chair Nelson Tift said that during the 22 years it’s existed, the fund has generated about $6,000 to offset taxes.
Whitmore said the terms of the Revenue Augmentation Trust require Wallingford voters to determine what to do with the money at the forthcoming March Town Meeting.
Ultimately, two things were agreed upon regarding the funds. Select Board members Pat Pranger and Kathy Luzader will work with Town Administrator Sandi Switzer to draft a ballot article to be voted on at Town Meeting Day authorizing the board to put two thirds of the Revenue Augmentation Trust toward a large project while leaving a third of it in the fund to rebuild.
The board later agreed to form a five-person committee to explore the town’s options with regard to the ARPA funds. On Thursday, it posted a notice to its Facebook page calling for volunteers to serve on the committee. Those interested should call Switzer at 802-446-2872 or email townadmin@wallingfordvt.com.
The town has to decide what to do with the ARPA funds by Dec. 31, 2024, and have the money spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Wallingford isn’t the only town to have questions about what projects are eligible for ARPA funding. Many have had public meetings to gather ideas, understanding that anything related to COVID-19 expenses, wastewater, drinking water and broadband infrastructure qualify. The Rutland County Regional Planning Commission has assigned a staff member, Eric Hall, to research it and help guide municipalities on potential uses.
According to Tift, the eligibility criteria is narrower than many believe, and complex.
“I don’t think this board as a group has the input to really adequately come up with what we can fund and what we can’t fund,” he said. “As a board we see a lot of problems in town, and we’ve got probably dozens of things we could put funds toward but again, they’re just not covered under ARPA. I honestly don’t think any one or two of us can dig through these requirements and adequately research what can be done.”
He said Wallingford has a number of people who could help and encouraged them to volunteer.
Revenue AugmentationAccording to Tift, Joyce Barbieri, trustee of public funds, suggested putting two thirds of the Revenue Augmentation Trust toward one or more projects while leaving a third in the trust.
Dave Ballou, another trustee of public funds, said it should be left alone.
“My recommendation is we keep the fund the way it is and utilize the interest income the way we have in the past, because the minute you spend that money, it’s gone forever,” he said. “It was donated to us to offset the loss of taxes when the land was sold to the federal government. And your trustees have invested it for all these years and made money, and continue to generate income for the town to use to offset the loss of taxes. If you go out and spend it on something like the salt shed or something like that, it’s gone forever.”
Tift noted that the town is facing a number of large, necessary expenditures, namely a salt shed and the need to replace its grader. He said firmer estimates on these costs are needed. He likes that the trust fund generates a little bit each year to offset taxes, but noted that with inflation it’s not clear how much buying power the fund will have in the next few years.
“I almost think at this point in time we should seriously look at taking that money and using it while $2 is still worth $2 or $10 is still worth $10,” he said. “I don’t think the interest is going to increase as much as the inflation in the foreseeable future. I’m no seer, and I can’t guess what’s going to happen 10 years down the road.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
