WALLINGFORD — The town may spend more for emergency services this year if voters approve.
At the Dec. 17 Select Board meeting, Eric Davenport, of Wallingford Rescue, told the board the organization is asking for a total of $31,000 this year — a $20,000 increase over last year’s appropriation.
Davenport said in an interview Wednesday that the squad needs to replace two of its cardiac monitors, devices that measure heart rate and other vital signs of patients. Brand new, each would cost $46,000. He said the plan is to purchase a refurbished one for close to $24,000.
Davenport said two of the rescue squad’s ambulances are 18 years old and will have to be replaced at some point.
At the Dec. 17 meeting, the Select Board opted to budget for the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department to patrol the town 40 hours per week in the coming fiscal year. Select Board Chairman Bill Brooks made the motion to do so. According to draft minutes of the meeting, It passed 3-2 with Brooks, Selectwoman Rose Regula and Selectman Nelson Tift voting “yes,” and Selectmen Gary Fredette and Mark Tessier voting “no.”
Currently, Wallingford gets 30 hours per week from the Sheriff’s Department. According to the minutes, Sheriff Stephen Benard told the board the cost for 40 hours per week would be $74,921. The town is currently spending $56,160 for 30 hours. Benard said the 40 hours would allow for a dedicated level 3 certified officer to be in Wallingford every day for eight-hour shifts.
Brooks said this would be for a one-year trial basis.
He said in an interview that the main issue Wallingford has with crime is related to traffic, but other incidents have diverted deputies’ time away from road patrols. Brooks said the assigned deputy for this next year will spend half the time on patrol and the other half monitoring traffic.
Other business
In other budget-related business, the board decided to level-fund the Gilbert Hart Library at $36,000. This was done on request from Bonnie Gainer, president of the library board of trustees.
Also at the Dec. 17 meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept an offer made by Keith Hawkins for the town-owned property at 1631 Route 103 for $1,500.
Brooks said in an interview that the town came to own the property through tax sale in January 2017. A fire had destroyed the building that was originally there. A few trailers were then put there and people started living in them despite there being no septic system. Brooks said the state became involved and the people there were ultimately evicted. Tax sale rules required the town to wait one year before it could do anything with the property. Brooks said attempts to sell it weren’t, until now, successful. He said the town was owed approximately $12,000 in taxes on the property.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.