FAIR HAVEN — An investigation into allegations of harassment and creating a hostile work environment made by the town clerk against the town manager found the claims to be unsubstantiated.
This was according to a statement read by Select Board Chair Chris Cole at a Select Board meeting on Tuesday.
At a board meeting in early April, Town Clerk Dani Roberts accused Town Manager Joe Gunter of harassing her and creating a hostile work environment when she wouldn’t sign documents she believed she had no authority to sign. This came out as part of a dispute she was having with Gunter and the board over her compensation as town clerk.
Roberts served 12 years as assistant town clerk and was elected town clerk in March. She said Gunter also attempted to get her to sign a memorandum that would compensate her for less than she was worth as a means of retaliation for her refusing to sign documents she believed only the treasurer could sign.
After meeting in executive session Monday to discuss personnel, Cole read a statement from the board.
“After hearing the allegations of harassment and creating a hostile environment by the town clerk, the Select Board took immediate action to address the situation,” Cole said. “Outside counsel was retained by the Select Board to investigate the claims. Attorney Gary Kupferer was hired to run the investigation on behalf of the Select Board. Gary interviewed multiple parties and submitted to the Select Board a written report of his findings. Within his findings, there was no findings of harassment by the town manager and the claims of a hostile work environment by the town manager were also not substantiated by the investigation.”
The board then moved onto the next agenda item.
Gunter didn’t return calls or emails seeking comment on Friday.
“I expected some of this, I’ll put it that way,” said Roberts on Friday. “I certainly did not think they were going to say I was harassed. Do I think I was harassed? Absolutely. If I live to be 195, do I think I have been harassed? Yes, I will always think I was harassed. You won’t be able to change my mind on that.”
She shared with the Herald a letter sent to her, Gunter, and Cole from Kupferer.
The letter notes that early March was a stressful time in the Town Office with longtime Town Clerk Suzanne Dechame retiring. She was also the treasurer and while Roberts had been elected clerk, she hadn’t run for treasurer, leaving the town without one.
“We do find that both the Town Clerk and the Town Manager both could have exercised better judgment during this time, which would have lessened the stress rather than increasing it,” the letter reads.
The letter notes that both Roberts and Gunter noted there had been work-related issues between them in the past, but nothing recent.
“Our conclusion is that the Town Manager did not create a hostile work environment nor did he harass the Town Clerk,” reads the letter. “We also conclude that both the Town Clerk and Town Manager are dedicated to their jobs and both provide benefits to the Town of Fair Haven. Hopefully, going forward, both can exercise better judgment in interacting with each other, making the Town Office environment more pleasant for everyone.”
Roberts said Friday that she’s not sure what other course of action she should have taken and believes she handled it all fairly well.
“I hate to play the female card, but I really, strongly, am beginning to think if this had been a male problem this would have gone down differently, and because I am female, ‘You should have just signed the memorandum and been done with it.’ And I’m not going to do that, and I did not do that,” she said.
Roberts isn’t sure what she’ll do next.
“I love the job, I do, I love town work, I like the people who come in, I just want to be treated with dignity and respect and not be told I can be treated otherwise,” she said. “It is my hope to continue. I was elected by the people, by a good majority that voted, and they have all been supportive.”
