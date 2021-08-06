PITTSFORD — After 13 years on the job, Town Manager John Haverstock says he’s done after Town Meeting Day.
He announced his pending resignation on Wednesday.
He said Thursday that he’d been contemplating leaving the post before the pandemic, but didn’t want to leave the town during a crisis. His father’s death got him thinking about his future and where he’d like it to go. For now, he said, it’s moving to West Addison to live with his girlfriend, then maybe traveling out west.
“I also feel, philosophically, that the town benefits from having fresh eyes every few years,” he said. “I’ve been here for 13 years, and I certainly wouldn’t want to stay too long or wear out my welcome. The town has been very welcoming and great with their reception of me, as I’m sort of a newcomer, and I’ve really grown to love it over the years.”
He lives about four minutes drive from the town office, in a log cabin he built himself. He said he’ll be sad to sell the place as he’s put much of himself into it.
Haverstock, 59, was an attorney in Connecticut for 20 years and served on the Windsor, Connecticut, Town Council for four years before coming to Pittsford. He said after the 9-11 terror attacks he began looking for a place in the countryside. He planned to visit on weekends, but found he wished to remain longer and saw the town manager job had opened up.
“So coming to Vermont, everything was on a much smaller scale, but it was the same kind of work, it was town management, and I felt that my time in Connecticut gave me a good grounding for this, along with the legal background,” he said. “That, I think, certainly helped us stay out of some sticky situations along the way.”
He said Windsor had a population of 28,000 when he was there. Pittsford’s population, according to the 2010 census, was just under 3,000. The town’s finances are in good shape, we’ve improved the town’s infrastructure, water, sewer, highways, and we’ve assembled a very good staff of employees that give a good customer service experience,” he said
One of the more enjoyable and fulfilling projects he oversaw was the removal of the Kendrick Pond Dam on Sugar Hollow Brook in 2014. Well over 100 years ago there was a mill there that fell into disrepair and eventually went away, leaving the dam to gather silt and breed mosquitoes. Haverstock said he enjoyed securing funding and working with the Markowski Brothers to see it removed.
“Maybe it’s the fisherman in me who likes the idea of fish having free passage again up the stream or maybe it’s just seeing an area improved for the benefit of all, but that was a fun project,” he said.
There’s always work to be done in Pittsford, he said, and the town’s next challenge should be a good one, namely considering how to use the American Recovery Plan Act funds it will receive as a result of the pandemic.
Haverstock said he’ll help the Select Board however he can in searching for a new town manager and training that person to fill the role.
Select Board Chair Alicia Malay said Thursday that Haverstock has done a fine job for a long time and will be missed.
“He’s subtly amazing, all the minutiae of town business he’s just 100% on it to the point where it’s almost easy to take for granted how much he does,” she said.
She said Haverstock’s legal background was definitely an asset for the town.
The town will begin searching for a new manager soon, she said, as it will want some overlap between the new hire and Haverstock’s departure. Malay said the board has yet to discuss the search process but several members have experience in filling the position and will likely recommend the use of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns expertise and reach.
