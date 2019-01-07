PROCTOR — The town will soon have to start looking for a new manager, which may play a role in an increased budget this year. Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Monday that he’s informed the Select Board he intends to retire on June 30, 2020. The process to find his replacement, and perhaps pay him a bit to stay on for a few weeks after the new manager takes over, is budgeted at $12,100. Coupled with an additional $35,000 for paving projects, the latest draft budget has the town spending $1,444,264 — 5.3 percent more than last year.
The Select Board has yet to give final approval to the budget, said Wilbur. It’s expected to do so at its Jan. 14 meeting. From there it will go before voters in March.
Wilbur said his first day on the job was when Tropical Storm Irene hit. Back then, in 2011, the job was for an interim town administrator. Wilbur, a retired civil engineer, said he didn’t plan to have the job for long, but he kept being asked to do it, even when the town switched its form of governance from a town administrator to a town manager.
Wilbur said the town is looking at a number of paving projects to complete in the coming year. Normally it budgets $90,000 for annual paving work, but this year budgeted $125,000. If it completed all the projects that need doing, the total would come out to about $500,000. Wilbur said the Select Board will decide which projects to move ahead with. Among the possibilities are paving Ormsbee Avenue and Olympus Road, fixing up Gorham Bridge Road, and work on Taylor Hill, Gibbs Street and South Street Extension.
Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei said Monday he expects the board to discuss the budget again on Jan. 14.
“I think we’ll probably shave it a little bit, but there isn’t much to shave,” he said.
Some funds may be dropped from the highway budget, but the board has already whittled the budget down over several meetings. He said it might be able to trim a few hundred dollars here and there, but the small things likely wouldn’t add up to much.
It will all depend on what the board decides to do, he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
