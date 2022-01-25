The battle for the Rutland High School mascot may have subsided, but the contest for control of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners is just getting started.
A pair of politically opposed slates is dominating the field of 10 candidates vying for four open seats.
None of the board’s four incumbents whose terms expire this year — Ann Dages, Dena Goldberg, Erin Shimp and Board Chair Hurley Cavacas — are seeking another three-year term.
But while the mascot debate may be settled for the moment — commissioners voted 6-5 earlier this month to reinstate the previously retired “Raider” name — the issue appears to have been the impetus for at least some candidates to run.
In late 2020, the board voted 6-4 to retire the name and logo, deeming it hurtful and offensive to Indigenous peoples. In February of last year, commissioners voted 6-4 to adopt “Ravens” as the new mascot and team name.
However, a slate of pro-Raider candidates elected last Town Meeting Day put the former name back on the table. After the several false starts resulting from absences and procedural confusion, the name was reinstated earlier this month by a vote of 6-5, with Cavacas casting the tie-breaking vote as chair.
On Monday evening, a slate of four pro-Raider candidates was announced on the “I am a Rutland Raider” Facebook group. It includes: Karen Bossi, Heather Hauke, Cynthia Laskevich and Bob Pearo Jr.
Bossi, previously served on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen in the mid-2000s.
Hauke, a mother of four school-age children, has been a regular presence at School Board meetings in recent months.
Pearo, is the parent of a Rutland Middle School parent, according to a post in the group.
Another slate of four is being put forward by Rutland Forward, a local political group whose motto is “making a Rutland for everyone.”
That slate includes Courtney Collins, Sara Atkins-Doenges, Marisa Kiefaber and Marybeth S. Lennox-Levins.
Atkins-Doenges is married to Alderman Michael Doenges.
Kiefaber, who is the daughter of Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber, was previously part of a group advocating to retire the Raider name and arrowhead logo.
This will be Kiefaber’s second run for the board. She lost her first bid last year, falling short by about 90 votes.
Also on the ballot are David Searles and perennial city office candidate Kam Johnston. Johnston previously served on the board for a one-year term in 2019.
With no incumbents running, there is potential for a major shift in the political makeup of the sharply divided School Board.
During the past two years, the debate to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo has revealed stark political differences among board members, leading to dysfunction as commissioners repeatedly clashed during meetings.
Those tensions came to a head at the board’s December meeting when a procedural debate over the mascot devolved into chaos as commissioners got into heated exchanges with each other and members of the public. The meeting ultimately was adjourned prematurely after commissioners failed to approve the agenda.
Meanwhile, on the city side, Chris Ettori is hoping to get back on the Board of Aldermen and Paul Clifford isn’t.
Ettori vacated his seat last year in order to run for mayor. He fell short in the seven-way competition, coming in second as Mayor David Allaire won re-election. Now he is one of seven candidates for five seats on the board.
At least one incumbent won’t return. Clifford, who twice stoked controversy by sharing inflammatory Facebook posts he subsequently took down and apologized for, had more recently shared a countdown of days until retirement from his day job with fellow board members at meetings. Clifford is not running for re-election.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis — the board’s longest-serving member with three decades behind her — is running again, as are Board President Matthew Whitcomb and Aldermen Sam Gorruso and Michael Talbott.
Challenging for seats on the board are perennial candidate Kam Johnston and newcomer Anna Tadio.
The city ballot will also include a question about authorizing retail sales of marijuana.
This is what is being considered for Town Meeting Day on March 1 around the county:
BENSON
Incumbent Ronald Stewart will defend his three-year Select Board seat against challengers Jack Helm and Neil Pappalardo. Heidi Chandler and Pamela Stefanek will compete for the race for the open town clerk and treasurer’s seat.
BRANDON
Incumbent Selectman Tim Guiles will face Marielle Blais for a three-year seat on the board. Chairman Seth Hopkins, and Selectman Michael Markowski are running unopposed for their respective one-year seats.
Article 2 on the ballot asks if voters will approve a $3,230,130 budget with $2,712,274 to be raised in taxes.
Article 5 asks if voters will appropriate $82,580 for the Brandon Area Rescue Squad.
Article 6 asks voters if they will approve a $92,000 appropriation for the Brandon Free Public Library.
CASTLETON
Challenger Mary Lee Harris is hoping to claim one of the two-year seats on the Select Board held by Chairman James Leamy and Selectman Mike Holden, both of whom are running for re-election.
Castleton’s voters will also be asked whether to close Castleton Village School, whether the town should buy the building from the school district for $1 and whether to authorize retail marijuana sales.
CHITTENDEN
There are no contested races.
CLARENDON
Incumbent Selectman Rick Wilbur will face Arthur Menard in a race for a three-year seat on the Select Board.
Article 2 asks if voters will approve a general fund budget of $1,107,298.
Article 3 asks if voters will set the annual compensation for Select Board members at $1,800.
Article 4 asks if voters will allot $15,000 to the general bridge reserve fund.
Article 5 asks if voters will appropriate $75,000 to the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Association. Article 6 asks if voters will appropriate $50,000 towards a new fire truck. Article 21 asks if voters will exempt from property taxes lands owned by the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Association.
Article 20 asks if voters will allow any surplus highway funds to be placed into the highway equipment reserve fund.
Running for two three-year seats on the Mill River Unified Union board are Leonard Doucette, Carol Geery, and Andrea Hawkins.
DANBY
The Select Board has a pair of contested seats. Annette Smith will take on incumbent Michael Powers for a three-year seat. Kenneth Abbott Jr. and Tracey Porter will vie for an open two-year seat.
HUBBARDTON
Hubbardton has two contested Select Board seats this year. Marissa Nemergut will challenge incumbent Bob Gibbs for a three-year Select Board seat. Nemergut is also taking on incumbents Jim Casey and Richard Grabowski for a pair of one-year seats on the board.
FAIR HAVEN
Five people are seeking two one-year seats on the Select Board; Jay Brown, John Crowningshield, Rich Greenough, Deborah Fallon Laicona, and John Lulek.
Robert Richards is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the Select Board.
Article 2 asks if voters will approve a budget of $2,378,656, minus $517,000 in anticipated revenue, with $1,861,056 to be raised by taxes.
Article 4 asks if voters will allow cannabis retailers.
Article 5 asks if voters will allow the creation of a charter for the purpose of initiating a local option tax. Article 6 asks if voters will assess a 1% local option sales tax on all eligible sales, rooms and meals sales, and alcohol sales in accordance with state law, and use that revenue for infrastructure debt and projects.
Article 7 asks voters to appropriate $50,000 for additional road paving projects.
Article 8 asks voters to appropriate $96,809 of the total $196,809 fiscal year 2020-2021 general fund carry forward to the grant match reserve fund. Article 9 asks voters to appropriate $50,000 of the $146,140.20 fiscal year 2020-2021 public works carry forward to the public works vehicles and equipment reserve fund.
Article 10 asks if voters appropriate $91,522 for the Fair Haven Free Library.
Article 11 asks voters to appropriate $130,879 for the Fair Haven Rescue Squad.
Article 12 will see if $29,500 is given to Fair Haven Concerned, “a program which organizes and coordinates services necessary to meet the needs of the citizens of the Town of Fair Haven.”
IRA
There are no contested races.
KILLINGTON
According to Town Clerk Lucrecia Wonsor, there are no contested races for town office and the Town Meeting Day warning will not be posted until Friday.
MENDON
Rich Carlson is once again seeking to unseat Moderator Chris Corsones. Voters will also be asked whether they want to switch from electing to appointing their town constable and whether they want to switch to Australian ballot for all town business.
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS
In Middletown Springs, Carl Haynes is challenging incumbent Patty Kenyon for a three-year Select Board seat. Kenyon also serves as town clerk.
MOUNT HOLLY
In Mount Holly, newcomers Diana Garrow and Brigid Sullivan are facing off for an open three-year seat on the Select Board.
MOUNT TABOR
In Mount Tabor, there are no contested races.
However, there is an open three-year seat on the Select Board for which no one is running. Incumbent Seth Beauregard is not running for the Select Board again.
Other positions for which there are no candidates are a one-year term and a two-year term for lister and a one-year term for auditor.
PAWLET
Pawlet has one contested position as three residents, Martin Kravitt, Kathryn Lawrence and Harley Cudney are running for two open three-year terms on the library commission. Kravitt and Lawrence are incumbents.
PITTSFIELD
In Pittsfield, town meeting has been delayed until May 3. Candidates must file by March 17.
PITTSFORD
There were no contested races for town offices.
Article 2 asks if voters will approve a $1,715,740 general fund budget with $1,322,350 to be raised from taxes.
Article 3 asks if voters will approve a $1,187,100 highway budget with $1,045,650 to be raised from taxes.
Article 4 asks voters to approve $16,000 for Village District expenses.
Article 6 asks if voters will allow cannabis retail.
POULTNEY
Mark Teetor is challenging Selectman Terry K. Williams for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Incumbents Carol A. Bunce and Sheryl A. Porrier, who hold two-year seats, are facing a challenge by Alexandra Hilliard and Nancy G. Liberatore.
With the town’s three-year seat on the Quarry Valley Unified Union School Board vacant, Rebecca Gardener and Rebecca A. Worthy are both in the running.
PROCTOR
Incumbent Selectman Bruce Baccei is in a race for his two-year seat with John Jozwiak. Jozwiak is also running for a one-year seat against incumbent Linda Raymond. Select Board Chair Judy Frazier is running unopposed for her three-year seat.
Article 7 asks if voters will allow retail cannabis in town. Article 8 asks if voters will allow portions of integrated cannabis sale license holders in town.
Article 9 asks if voters will approve a $482,636 highway budget.
Article 10 asks if voters will approve a $926,506 general fund budget.
Article 11 asks if voters will appropriate $67,000 to the Proctor Free Library.
RUTLAND TOWN
Incumbent John Paul Faignant will face Kurt Hathaway for a two-year seat on the Select Board. Hathaway is also running unopposed for a three-year term as cemetery commissioner.
Article 1 asks if voters will approve a $1,073,627 general fund budget. Article 2 asks voters to authorize a $471,212 police budget. Article 3 asks voters if they’ll spend $1,021,011 on the highway fund. Article 4 asks them to approve a $224,164 fire department budget, and article 5 asks voters if they’ll put $165,914 into the recreation budget.
Article 19 asks whether voters will establish a reserve fund for the recreation department to maintain and replace recreation infrastructure.
Article 20 asks voters whether they’ll rescind a previous vote that made the road commissioner an elected position, and if so, to have the office appointed by the Select Board going forward.
Article 21 asks whether voters will allow retail cannabis in town. Article 22 asks if they will permit integrated cannabis licenses.
Article 23 asks whether voters will replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station with a public safety building to house the police and fire departments at a cost not to exceed $4,146,563, using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $1,220,781, also using a payment of $771,231 from the town’s capital project reserve account, with the balance being from a bond not exceeding $2,154,550 with a payment term not to exceed 25 years.
Article 24 asks if voters will reduce by $500,000, the reserve fund of $1.5 million of surplus monies currently used as an opening cash account at the beginning of each fiscal year to pay current expenses of the town before it receives property taxes, then use $500,000 of surplus monies to make annual payments on the Center Rutland Fire Station bond.
SHREWSBURY
Shrewsbury will see one contested race for a three-year seat representing the town on the Mill River Unified Union School Board between incumbent Adrienne Raymond, who is the board chair, and Kristine Billings.
There are three seats for which there is no candidate, all three-year terms, on the Select Board, for a seat that had been held by Steven Nicholson, auditor, which had been held by Lee Wilson, and board of listers. The listers position has been unoccupied for some time.
There are no candidates for three other positions, first constable, second constable and cemetery commissioner, all one-year terms.
SUDBURY
Steve Sgorbati, Sudbury’s town clerk, said by email on Tuesday that town meeting has been delayed, but the date has not yet been set.
TINMOUTH
There are three contested races.
Town moderator Michael Fallar is being challenged in the one-year position by Holly Ross.
For a three-year term on the Select Board vacated by Frank Sears, Kevin Eaton and Michael Fallar, who was previously a member of the Select Board, are running.
To represent the town on the Mill River Unified Union School Board, Ingrid Lepley and Josh Squier are seeking the seat vacated by Asha Carroll.
WALLINGFORD
For the Select Board, Carolyn Behrendt will face incumbent Rose Regula for her two-year seat. Justin Jankus is seeking a three-year seat currently held by Patricia Pranger, who is not running for election to that seat. Pranger is running unopposed for a three-year term as auditor.
For the Mill River Union Unified School District Director seat (three-year term) Liz Filskov is being challenged by Nicholas Flanders.
Article 4 on the ballot asks if voters will approve a general fund budget of $1,345,779 with $992,037 to be raised in taxes.
Article 5 asks if voters will allow two-thirds of the Augmentation Trust be put towards capital projects to be determined by the Select Board, with the remaining one-third held by the Trustees of Public Funds to lower future taxes.
Article 6 asks if voters will allow the establishment of a building reserve fund and transfer into it $62,804 in accumulated payments from a cell antenna lease. Article 7 asks if voters will also put any surplus funds from the lease payments into the building reserve fund,
Article 8 asks if voters will establish a bridge reserve fund and transfer $235,735 into it for improvements and repairs to town bridges. Article 9 asks if voters will allow $30,000 in budgeted bridge funds to be transferred to the bridge reserve fund.
Article 10 asks if voters will allow the establishment of retail sale of cannabis in town.
WELLS
There are no contested races
WEST HAVEN
Did not respond to the Herald’s request for information.
WEST RUTLAND
There are no contested races.
Compiled by Staff Writers Gordon Dritschilo, Patrick McArdle, Jim Sabataso and Keith Whitcomb.
