WEST RUTLAND — A Selectman whose short time on the board left a big impact is being mourned by those who worked alongside him.
William “Bill” J. Kulig, 67, died Wednesday at his home, according to his obituary.
Kulig was elected to the Select Board for two one-year terms and had one year left on a three-year term when he passed, according to Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette.
“He was immediately interested in serving on various committees, was very helpful with the renovations of our whole rec area, and was seen there probably on a daily basis at the dog park, picking up garbage; whatever it was, he was there and felt very committed to the rec area,” she said.
She said the town office learned of his passing Wednesday after the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department was called to his home for a welfare check. He lived alone. No cause of death was mentioned in his obituary or by town officials.
“He was new to municipal government, and a lot of times a new board member sits and listens a lot and tries to learn the functions of a municipality,” said Goulette. “He talked with a lot of different towns just to see how other people did things, so I think he was very inquisitive.”
Selectman Chet Brown said that he knew Kulig from their earliest days in school. Both were born and raised in West Rutland and both worked for General Electric in the tool shop. Kulig worked the day shift while Brown worked nights, so the two didn’t interact much in their 30-plus years there. Brown said one day Kulig asked him about being on the Select Board, as he was nearing retirement.
“I said it would be good to have another view, and there was an opening for a one-year term,” said Brown.
He said that Kulig was interested in helping the town save money, but he was also passionate about the recreation area and the dog park he helped build. Kulig was at the park on a near daily basis picking up litter and checking for any vandalism.
“He was looking for something to do, I think, and this was right up his alley, helping people,” said Brown.
Sherry Boudreau, president of Parks for Paws Limited, the group that raises funds for the dog park and coordinates volunteers for it, said she first met Kulig outside the polls at Town Meeting Day. She and another Parks for Paws person were collecting funds for the park. Kulig told them that he’d heard they had enough money and wouldn’t give them any, but would be happy to help in other ways.
She said he came off as a bit rude, but he renewed his offer sometime later and was taken up on it.
“Nobody helped us more than Bill helped us,” Boudreau said. “He was amazing. He was great to work with, he was kind and friendly and funny, he was everything he wasn’t that first day I met him. It just goes to show sometimes first impressions are not the way a person really is. He used his truck, he helped us with the Rutland dog park, the one behind (Rutland Regional Medical Center), he spent many, many full days hefting concrete, mixing it, moving posts, and he was there as much as anyone was there.”
She was also aware of Kulig through General Electric. Boudreau worked in food service there and knew his name and face, but until he retired hadn’t known him well. She said he was at the dog park all the time, talking to people, most of whom never knew his role in creating it. He took great satisfaction in seeing people and their dogs enjoy the place.
“He wasn’t one to brag. I’ll bet people don’t even realize what he did,” she said, adding that there’s talk of putting up a plaque at the park in his honor.
According to Goulette, the town’s flag will fly at half staff until Monday when the Select Board meets.
Brown said that while there’s been no discussion about it, the board will likely opt not to fill Kulig’s seat ahead of the March elections.
