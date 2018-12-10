Town officials are mourning the unexpected loss of a longtime public servant who died over the weekend.
State Police Trooper Benjamin Barton said that on Saturday at 1:21 a.m. police received a report that Richard S. Lloyd, 74, was missing. He’d gone to visit a friend at Hathaway Construction on Friday afternoon. Police said family members grew concerned after he didn’t come home and they weren’t able to contact him.
Lloyd was the manager of the town transfer station and a sitting member of the Planning Commission. He had a long record as a public servant.
Barton said Lloyd’s vehicle was discovered Saturday at 4:22 p.m. off a logging road near Blueberry Lane. A single set of footprints was found moving away from the vehicle. A dog was used to follow the tracks, which led police to Lloyd, deceased. The Rutland Town Fire Department assisted in taking Lloyd out of the woods. He was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy. Police said alcohol and overnight temperatures are believed to have contributed to the situation.
Anyone with information on Lloyd’s death is asked to contact State Police at 802-773-9101.
“Dick was a great friend,” said Josh Terenzini, chairman of the Rutland Town Select Board. “He was full of life and an important part to the workings of our community.”
Terenzini said it was Lloyd who, as a Justice of the Peace, officiated his parents’ marriage.
“It’s a shock to the community that he’s gone,” said Terenzini.
He praised Lloyd for his management of the transfer station, saying Lloyd not only helped make it a friendly, welcoming place where folks could discuss town issues but he also modernized operations there.
Lloyd served several stints on the Planning Commission, said Terenzini. The board was more than happy to appoint him this last time — a year ago — once it learned he was again interested.
“He was a dedicated member of our group and although he kept his opinions close to the vest, his body language was easy to read — especially when we were spending too much time debating an issue,” said Barbara Noyes Pulling, chairwoman of the Planning Commission, in an email. “That’s why I always enjoyed checking in with him on neutral ground, the transfer station, and getting his real take on town business. Sometimes I would get an earful! Personally speaking, Saturday mornings will not be the same now.”
According to his obituary, Lloyd was a native of Washington, D.C., and graduated Rutland High School in 1962. He was employed at Moore Business Forms for 40 years, served as a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, the National Ski Patrol and American Red Cross. His other roles included firefighter, tax collector and justice of the peace. Lloyd was married in 1968 to Mary Fran Kurant, of Florence, and the pair moved to Rutland. They had a daughter, Heather, in 1971.
His obituary states that he loved animals and would’ve liked memorial contributions made to the Rutland Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
Terenzini said via Facebook that on Wednesday there will be a potluck dinner celebration of Lloyd’s life at the Rutland Town Fire Department Center Rutland Station from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
