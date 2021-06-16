Tyler Shelvey (front), of Wallingford, joins a group of volunteers from General Electric as they work on a new mini skate ramp for kids to learn on at the Wallingford Recreation Facility on Wednesday. The mini ramp provides good flow for kids to learn the basics of skateboarding. Joining Shelvey from GE in the rear are, from left: Rodney Ward, Keith Shelvey, Spencer Ward, Nate Dion, Jeff Ludden, Tim Smith, Shawn Boudreau and Damian Parker. The group expects the ramp to be completed in a day or two.