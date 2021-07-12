PITTSFORD — The town is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever spray painted one of its historic covered bridges.
Selectman David Mills said at the July 7 Select Board meeting that since the covered bridge on Kendall Hill Road has been closed for repairs, he’s been traveling over the Depot Road Covered Bridge more often.
“.. . And I see we have someone who seems to feel that it’s OK to spray graffiti on our covered bridge, and that really pisses me off,” he said. “So I suspect somewhere out there somebody knows who did this and it would be nice if they told our town manager or our police chief. It’s one thing to. ... I don’t like it sprayed anywhere, but you don’t spray it on a wooden historic covered bridge. That’s just beyond despicable.”
Selectman Tom Hooker made a motion to offer the $500 reward, which passed unanimously.
“Let them know we mean business,” said Hooker.
Select Board Chairwoman Alicia Malay suggested using game cameras. Town Manager John Haverstock said the town does have a few motion activated cameras it has used for such purposes, but he’ll have to check on where they’ve been placed.
Haverstock said Monday that the $500 will come out of the town’s General Fund.
He wasn’t certain about how much removing, or painting over, the graffiti would cost. “But I did have a discussion with (Police Chief Mike Warfle) about if and when we find the person that not only should charges be brought, but there should be some restitution in terms of either the money lost to remove the paint or paint over it, or to have the person do community service to remove it him or herself,” said Haverstock.
He said the town wants it made clear that it won’t tolerate having its historic structures vandalized.
Mills said he noticed the graffiti about three weeks ago. He said the images and words on the covered bridge are similar to the graffiti on a trestle nearby, but the trestle gets painted so often most people don’t pay it any attention. The covered bridge graffiti irritated him in particular because of the bridge’s historic nature and the difficulty in removing or covering paint on wood, he said.
He first noticed the markings on the north side of the covered bridge. More graffiti is on the south end, but whoever painted it appeared to have run out of paint or time and left the markings unfinished.
“Of course the paint sinks into the wood and I don’t know if you could ever really get rid of it,” he said. “We’ll obviously have to paint over it again. Unless we find out who it is and they’ve got deep pockets and they can pay to have everything restored. That would be my number one, pay to have that restored and then go around town and clean it off everything else whether it’s theirs or not, but that’s me.”
He said he hopes the offer of a reward will lead to an arrest, and that it lets people know the town takes this seriously.
“A lot of people think it’s art. I don’t,” he said, adding that graffiti can be considered art if the owner of the property wants it there. The town, which owns the bridge, didn’t give its blessing.
