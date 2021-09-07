BRANDON — The town has formally denied that it violated the state’s open meeting laws in a lawsuit filed against it by the former editor of the weekly newspaper and her wife, the town’s former animal control officer.
The response was filed Aug. 24 in Rutland Superior Court Civil Division on behalf of the town by attorney Constance Tryon Pell, of the firm Carroll, Boe, Pell and Kite P.C., of Middlebury. The one-page response denies that the open meeting laws were violated and maintains that the so-called “eight points” document at the heart of the complaint was not part of the animal control ordinance.
The case has been set for a status conference to be held at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 15.
On July 29, Lee Kahrs and her wife, Margaret Kahrs, representing themselves, filed a complaint in Rutland Superior Court accusing the Town of Brandon Select Board of violating state open meeting laws by allegedly removing part of the animal control ordinance without a public hearing. The board, both in public and through its attorney, claims no violation occurred because the “eight points” document was not truly part of the ordinance.
Lee Kahrs is the former editor of the Brandon Reporter. Margaret Kahrs is the former animal control officer for the town of Brandon. Margaret Kahrs was dismissed by the Select Board in January after holding the position for a year. The board said the dismissal was because Margaret Kahrs hadn’t formed the necessary relationships needed to do the job, while Margaret Kahrs contends that it was because the board wasn’t supporting her or taking her issues seriously, and didn’t like her asking questions.
Lee Kahrs resigned from the Brandon Reporter earlier this year, saying she had issues with the publisher, Angelo Lynn. She also claimed town officials had complained to Lynn about her coverage after her wife’s dismissal.
Their lawsuit asked the court to determine whether or not a violation of the open meeting law occurred and if so, to hold the town accountable and direct it to follow the law.
The “eight points” document at the core of the complaint is a document governing the animal control officer’s training and equipment needs as well as their interactions with town officials. The Kahrs cite the minutes from the July 27, 2020, meeting of the Select Board which states, “Motion by Seth Hopkins/Tracy Wyman to approve the Animal Control Ordinance that was vetted by the Town’s Attorney and to include the 8 recommendations Mr. Hopkins and Mr. Guiles included on the cover memo of the Animal Control ordinance. The motion passed unanimously,” as evidence that the document was part of the ordinance.
Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins said in early August that the “eight points” was an internal-facing document focused on a specific employee, not an outward-facing document that applies to the public, making it not part of the ordinance. He said if it was referred to as such by the board, that was a mistake.
