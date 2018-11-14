The Rutland Town Select Board is worried proposed changes to the Route 7 and East Pittsford Road intersection will make it more dangerous, but the state says its plans aren’t final and there’s probably a way to allay the town’s concerns.
Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway told the board on Tuesday that the Vermont Agency of Transportation wants feedback on its plans for a large paving project slated to begin in the spring that will go along Route 7 from the town-city border to just south of Route 3.
“Essentially what they’re going to do is the northbound lane from Post Road going north will merge to a single lane headed north,” he said. “Once you get up closer to East Pittsford Road it will then become a right turn lane allowing you to turn 90 degrees onto the East Pittsford Road. The off-ramp, if that’s what you want to call it, will be taken out and grassed over, and the driveway servicing the (Mill Village Chapel) will be brought out…”
Hathaway said AOT wants the board’s comments by Nov. 19.
“As far as southbound traffic on Route 7, that would be merged into one lane near the outside lane, the inside lane will be squeezed down and a painted gore will be installed there so that traffic exiting across East Pittsford Road to make a left-hand turn will have a lane to pull into, and the oncoming traffic will be pushed over to the outside lane,” he said.
Selectwoman Sharon Russell expressed concern about southbound traffic having to turn left onto East Pittsford Road with no left-turn lane.
Selectman Joe Denardo said there needs to be a left-turn lane there.
“I just see a major problem with that right-hand turn, that’s a 90-degree turn going north and you’re going to be making a left turn 90 degrees… there could be some issues there. They really need to address that,” Denardo said.
Hathaway said AOT also intends to remove a pull-off area near Post Road.
“They don’t want to do maintenance there, they think it’s a maintenance headache,” he said.
Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini and Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft said losing that pull-off area would be unfortunate and wondered if the state might deed it to the town or allow the town to maintain it. Terenzini asked Hathaway to estimate what that would cost the town if the decision was made to do it.
Hathaway said there is an issue with people using the pull-off to circumvent the stop light at Route 7 and Post Road. Closing the Route 7 access would then cause an issue with exiting the pull-off from Post Road.
AOT Project Manager Matthew Bogaczyk said in an interview Wednesday that he received the town’s comments via email that afternoon and was confident the town’s concerns can be addressed without AOT changing too much of its plans. He said the agency strives to keep towns on board with its projects.
He said the state is removing the pull-off area because it’s being used to bypass the stop light at Post Road.
Bogaczyk said the town’s statements will be sent to the project’s designers and a new plan will be sent back to the town. He said he doesn’t see any “showstoppers” between the town’s concerns and AOT’s plans.
Bogaczyk said most of the project is a simple milling and paving job. It will begin sometime in the spring and wrap up in late summer or fall. A cost estimate hasn’t been released, as the project hasn’t yet gone out for bid.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
