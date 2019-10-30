The town plans to have a talk with the city about maintenance of Campbell Road and possibly other projects.
Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said at a Tuesday meeting that the Rutland City Board of Aldermen recently voted to have its intermunicipal committee meet to discuss projects it might bring to the Rutland Town intermunicipal committee. Also, he said he’d been contacted by Rutland Town Planning Commission member John Hall about the condition of Campbell Road, the ownership of which is divided between the city and town.
The entire discussion began with Hall and Town Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway telling the board about the condition of Campbell Road and some of its history with regard to who owns and maintains it.
Hathaway said the road is 1.43 miles long. The town owns part of it. He said the section from Quarterline Hill Road to Barrett Hill Road hasn’t had much maintenance from the city since 2000.
“I understand why the city probably didn’t do a lot of maintenance there. They didn’t have a lot of taxpayers out there at the time,” Hathaway said. “I don’t know what happened, but the Select Board chairman at that time said, ‘Why don’t we just take over that section of the road?’ That went to the Legislature, there was no actual deeding done there, the city charter was amended and the city line was moved from one side of the road to the other side of the road and that part of Campbell Road became the town’s.”
He said for the town to own half the road, it would need to take over another 0.29 miles of it.
Hathaway said, “That’s similar to what we have with the town of Mendon involving Meadow Lake Drive and Town Line Road, except the difference there is those, the town lines, are essentially within the pavement of the road.”
Campbell Road lies within the city’s border, but abuts the town.
Hathaway said the Agency of Transportation has online “The Orange Book,” a set of road maintenance guidelines for towns to refer to.
“In it, there is a section on highways that abut two municipalities, and municipalities are encouraged at that point to work out some type of maintenance agreements,” he said.
Hall said he fears paving the road needs won’t be done before winter, given that the necessary meetings haven’t been scheduled yet.
“I believe, personally, it’s beyond patching. I don’t think there’s anything left to hold the patch,” he said. “I think the real solution for the fall and winter to get us to spring would be to go in there and dig it up down to the gravel surface and try to get through the winter that way.”
Hathaway was skeptical of this solution, saying the torn up portion would need to be sanded instead of salted and the city isn’t set up to do that.
Hall said he normally travels that road four times per day, but no longer drives it all because he can’t justify the stress on his vehicle.
“I don’t think I’m exaggerating a bit. If anyone hasn’t been up there, it’s an eye opener,” he said.
Terenzini said he’d reach out to the city’s intermunicipal committee to arrange a meeting between it and its town counterpart.
City Alderman Bill Gillam, chairman of the city’s intermunicipal committee, said in an interview Wednesday the town and city have worked well together in the past and he sees no reason why they won’t do so again, not only for Campbell Road but on other projects that affect both municipalities.
