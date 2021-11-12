PITTSFORD — The town is concerned about the future of its walking trails now that the owner of a property proposed to host a 2.2 megawatt solar project has put the land up for sale.
A month ago, George Yan, of DG Vermont Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, talked to the Select Board about a solar project the company is proposing to build at 574 Adams Road, a 118-acre parcel of land that currently hosts the High Meadows Trail and Split Rock Trail. Both trails are part of the town’s trail network. Board members said at the time that they were concerned about the visual impacts the project might have on said trails. The developers said they believe the impacts will be minimal to none, but would do more analysis as they work on filing for a certificate of public good with the Public Utility Commission.
At the Nov. 2 board meeting, the board was even more concerned, fearing access to the trails might be cut off completely, since they’ve learned the land is now for sale.
A listing on Realtor.com has the property on sale for $1,250,000. The 117.56 acre lot includes a four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 5,015 square foot home.
Town Manager John Haverstock asked Yan and others working on the project to clarify the situation around ownership of the parcel. He said the Planning Commission was likewise uncertain about the nature of the lease agreement the developer has with the owner, Erica Cyr.
Attorney Nancy Malmquist, of Downs Rachlin Martin, serving as general counsel for DG Solar, said there is a signed option to lease a portion of the property. It’s for three years and has been recorded in the town’s land records. It will transfer with ownership of the property.
The project won’t take up more than approximately 17 acres, she said. The agreement does allow the company access to the whole parcel in order to work on the project.
The agreement does not give DG Solar the right of first refusal on the sale of the property, though it’s not prohibited from buying it either, according to Malmquist.
Selectman David Mills said the property being put up for sale by the owner has left people with concerns about the future of the trails.
Mills said, “The difference was, you had somebody who owned the land and they needed some extra money so, yeah, they’re going to put this solar on here to give them some extra income or whatever, they’re still going to own the property, everybody was good with that, but now the property got put on the market, nobody knows who’s going to own it and there’s a lot of concern as to what’s going to happen to our trail system.”
He added, “Our trail system is very important to this town so that is one of the big issues. And I don’t know if there’s any way you can assure us that those trails can stay there somehow.”
Malmquist said the company had no knowledge or involvement with the land being listed for sale, and the agreements it has with the landowner are all signed and in effect at this point. She said the company will continue to work with the town to answer its questions and address any of its concerns.
According to Haverstock, the Planning Commission has voted to take no action on the solar proposal.
