CASTLETON — The town is having some trouble finding records related to a local slate quarry whose blasting operations saw large rocks landing in a residential neighborhood last summer.
Jayne Nicklaw, a town resident who lives near the Blissville Quarry and Mill, attended Monday’s Select Board meeting asking about the status of zoning issues she’d raised with the quarry. Nicklaw has had numerous issues with the Blissville Quarry and Mill, operated by Vermont Unfading Green Slate Co., through the years, namely several incidents of “fly-rock” landing on her property.
In July 2021, there was a blast at the quarry that caused large stones to land on people’s property. At least one weighed approximately 25 pounds. Local police and state authorities investigated, as did the federal Mine Safety & Health Administration, prompting the Vermont Department of Public Safety to revoke David Camara Jr.’s blasting license.
Camara is the proprietor of the quarry. He was required to attend a public meeting with the quarry’s neighbors as part of the procedure to get his license back. Because of a miscommunication, he failed to attend the first meeting, but was present at the second where he apologized for the incident and agreed to give better notice of when he’d be blasting and to put sensors on people’s properties to see if the blasts are causing property damage.
Nicklaw asked if the town had hired an attorney to investigate her complaints about alleged zoning violations by the quarry.
“Let’s go back to your previous statement that the town and the zoning administrator were going to hire an attorney to investigate,” said Select Board Chair Jim Leamy. “That’s been done. It’s in the process. The zoning administrator, (Jonas Rosenthal), is working with the attorney to try and come up with a definitive answer on that.”
Rosenthal said the town’s attorney, Merrill Bent, has asked for as much information on the slate quarry as the town has. He said the town clerk directory indicates there have been 49 files. What the town is looking for, and hasn’t yet found, are files from 1997 regarding exemptions for active slate quarries.
“So, looking for that, we couldn’t find it in any of the files,” he said, later adding that they could be stored in the town’s archives, which will be searched. They might also have been with the quarry’s Act 250 filings, which will be looked up as well.
Rosenthal said he has sent what he has to Bent. “I also sent her copies of the deed descriptions because there’s differences in surface rights and mineral rights and so on. The other greater question, which she had is, when did the quarry operations start? So, that I don’t know and that’s all part of the state filing.”
In any case, according to Nicklaw, fly-rock goes against the town’s zoning regulations yet nothing has been done.
Rosenthal noted the July investigation and subsequent action taken against Camara. He said the town zoning regulations don’t govern blasting activities, the state and federal governments do.
Warnings and notices don’t stop fly-rocks, said Nicklaw, who has been pushing for the quarry to change its actual blasting practices. She wished to know when she’d have answers from the town on the issues she’s raised. Leamy said the town is investigating and she’ll know when they have the information she seeks.
