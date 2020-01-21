BRANDON — The Select Board says it has resolved an issue with the town’s former public works director over a $22,000 mileage payment.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said in a Tuesday interview that beside a $1,000 insurance deductible, the town doesn’t expect to release any more funds regarding this matter. He said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) has covered the cost of the payment, and has said in writing that it will cover the $4,611 the town incurred in legal fees as well.
The town’s former director of public works, Daryl Burlett, who also served as the Segment Six municipal project manager, resigned from his post on Aug. 22 after the Select Board declined to authorize the mileage invoices he’d submitted for the Segment Six project.
The town, however, had already paid Burlett the $22,011 he’d filed for. Hopkins said this happened largely due to how Segment Six funds are processed.
The Segment Six project, an estimated $28 million overhaul of Route 7 through the downtown, began two years ago, and is primarily being funded by the federal government, which has rules about how quickly contractors must be paid. Because the Select Board meets about every two weeks, this means there were times when invoices were paid prior to the Select Board approving them.
In an email written on behalf of the Select Board, Hopkins said the normal process for these payments was laid out during the Select Board meeting of April 24, 2017.
According to the procedure as it was discussed at the meeting, invoices are generated by the contractor, then go to consulting engineers for approval. They then go to the municipal project manager, who in this case was Burlett, and then they go before the board to be reviewed. The town pays 100% of Segment Six invoices, at least initially, and is then reimbursed at a rate of 95% by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) which used federal highway funds and is subject to federal oversight.
Hopkins wrote that at the May 8, 2017, Select Board meeting, the board authorized Town Manager David Atherton to approve Segment Six invoices in order to meet the federal government’s standards. Those invoices would then go before the board at its next meeting and the procedure would move ahead as usual.
He wrote that Burlett’s $22,011 mileage invoice was generated by Burlett himself, meaning it wasn’t seen by the consulting engineers.
“It had not been authorized by the town manager, who had directed Mr. Burlett to obtain pre-clearance from (AOT) for any mileage invoice he anticipated submitting. Mr. Burlett advised the town manager that he would do so. The Town has since learned that (AOT) had already advised Mr. Burlett not to submit for mileage in the way he was contemplating, as it would not be approved,” wrote Hopkins.
Hopkins said in an interview that the town believes Burlett generated his mileage invoice, signed it as municipal project manager, then took it to the town bookkeeper who generated a check, which was then signed by the town treasurer. Atherton was away during this period, said Hopkins, adding that Burlett said he was told by Atherton that this procedure for the mileage check was fine, which Atherton disputes.
When Burlett’s invoice came before the board at its July 29, 2019, meeting, board members didn’t sign off on it, meaning it never went to AOT for reimbursement. The board, through Atherton, attempted to resolve the matter with Burlett, but then on Aug. 22 Burlett resigned and later retained legal counsel, according to Hopkins. The town then contacted its own attorney and the VLCT.
Burlett was represented by Peter Langrock, of Langrock, Sperry and Wool, LLP. Attempts to reach Langrock on Tuesday were not successful.
Hopkins said he doesn’t believe there was ill-intent by Burlett, but he did acknowledge there were some peculiarities with how he went about logging his mileage for the Segment Six project. For one, Burlett asked to use his own vehicle, not a town vehicle, but he still used the town’s fuel, which he logged accurately. Hopkins said this was strange because mileage expenses account mostly for wear on the vehicle, not the cost of fuel. From the town’s perspective, money was being saved. Hopkins said it’s also odd that Burlett, when he did submit an invoice for mileage, did so all at once rather than over a period of time.
Hopkins said the town didn’t object to Burlett’s request to use his own vehicle, despite it being odd. He said Burlett was known to be an outside-the-box thinker and often saw solutions to problems overlooked by others, usually saving the town tens of thousands of dollars when he did so. He believes Burlett’s desire to use his own vehicle stemmed from personal preference.
“At this time, the select-board considers the matter resolved,” wrote Hopkins. “We believe this is the best possible outcome to resolve this matter with the least harm to the Town.”
The VLCT is currently exploring its options for recovering the payment, said Joe Damiata, director of risk management services at VLCT. He said this is normal anytime a claim like this is paid to a town. Given the relatively small size of the claim, Damiata said it’s hard to tell what the impact will be on Brandon’s future contributions, but it’s not likely to be large.
