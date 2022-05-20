PITTSFIELD — While it’s awaiting a delivery of rebar, construction of the new salt shed is underway. It’s on track to be within the town’s budget and is being built by one of the few women-owned construction companies.
Select Board Chair Ann Kuendig said Tuesday that G&N Excavation, based in Bethel, was the only bidder on the project. Town voters have approved $100,000 for it, while state and federal grants are funding the rest, she said.
“We’ve been managing federal and state requirements for the grant that we received and we’ve been trying to keep it within the budget that was allotted at town meetings, which is under $100,000,” said Kuendig. “We got delayed because of the pandemic, we got delayed because material prices had just gone up over the budget, so we finally put it out to bid in February and we only received one bid, but as it turned out it was the only female operated and owned construction firm.”
She said Friday that barring any change order, the project’s total cost will be $454,250 with the town spending $90,850.
G&N is owned by Michele Gaboriau, who said Thursday that her company might not be the only female-owned construction company in the state, but it’s one of the few in any event.
“As far as I know, for quite some time I was the only female-owned company,” she said. “There might be a couple more out there, I don’t really know for sure, but for quite some time, I was the only one.”
She started G&N in 2014 after spending many years as a bookkeeper. Most of her clients happened to be in the construction industry and in working with them she absorbed a lot of knowledge about the work.
“I found it quite fascinating and interesting and I thought, why am I doing this for everybody else when I could be doing it for myself and creating a sustainable future?” she said.
She was about 54 years old when she decided to strike out on her own in the construction industry. Gaboriau said she’s largely self-taught.
“There’s a lot of good webinars that manufacturers put out, like Contech, they do a lot of storm water stuff and you can do a webinar and learn a lot from that,” she said. “I learned a lot just from the bookkeeping end of it and the rest was self-taught.”
She’s also made use of Vermont’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center, an agency that helps contractors understand how to bid on local, state and federal projects.
G&N mostly does storm water and road related projects, making the shed an unusual job for the company, but it was close to home and Gaboriau knows a good carpenter.
The company employs four other people, she said. All of them are men, but she’d like to hire some women. Hiring anyone is difficult these days, she said, a problem experienced in nearly all industries across the country.
“I would love it if I had females on the crew and I have tried to hire some, but I haven’t had any luck,” she said. “So it’s an all-male crew other than myself.”
Gaboriau said there don’t seem to be many women in the vocational schools, hence few in the trades. She said she’s experienced no bias from anyone because of her gender and hopes more women will look to her field for their careers.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
