BRANDON — The issue between the Addison County Sheriff’s Department and the Town of Brandon over a public records request continues, with the sheriff saying at a news conference on Wednesday that he will refer the matter to the attorney general, and the secretary of state.
“At the end of the day, we don’t care what the outcome is,” said Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton. “I think the general public needs to know that the town manager used his position to try and influence us on the ticket and the Select Board thought it was OK.”
Newton said he called the conference in the interest of transparency.
The issue began July 9 when an Addison County Sheriff’s deputy wrote a speeding ticket to a member of David Atherton’s family. Atherton is the town manager of Brandon. Atherton requested publicly available information about the stop from the department. He also said he believed the deputy was acting in an intimidating manner during the stop. Atherton claims he was initially denied access to the records he sought. Newton disputes this and says Atherton attempted to use his position as town manager to influence the police.
The matter came to the public’s attention July 26 at a regular meeting of the Brandon Select Board. The board had received an email from Newton complaining about Atherton using his position as town manager in his dealings with the department. Newton asked the board to make a public statement on the issue. It did, siding with Atherton and calling Newton’s behavior in involving the board in the dispute inappropriate. The board said it would file a complaint with the Vermont Criminal Justice Council about Newton.
On Wednesday, Newton provided reporters with a timeline of events starting on July 9 with the traffic stop. About half an hour after the stop, Newton said his department got a call from Atherton using the town’s phone line. Newton claims that Atherton identified himself as the town manager of Brandon and said there was no way his relative could have been speeding, that something was wrong with the deputy’s equipment, and demanded to speak to the deputy. He was told that there’s a process for requesting records in the contesting of a ticket. Atherton then said his relative felt intimidated by the deputy and Atherton was again told about the procedure for contesting a ticket.
According to Newton, Atherton contacted the department again July 14 using a town phone line. Again he identified himself as town manager of Brandon and requested a copy of the deputy’s body camera video. Atherton was once again told about the process for contesting a ticket and to get the video from the Judicial Bureau. Atherton allegedly responded by saying this isn’t how things are done in Brandon. He called back a few minutes later saying he had conferred with the Brandon Police Chief and had been told he had a right to see the video upon request. He then said he would be filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.
Newton said Wednesday none of the phone calls were recorded.
Later on July 14, Newton said he received an email from Atherton’s town account with a FOIA request, asking that records be sent to that same email.
On July 19, Atherton called the department again from his town line saying his FOIA request hadn’t been met in the time allotted by the law. The business manager asked him to resend it. According to Newton, that person was unaware a FOIA request had been sent to Newton directly.
According to Newton, the law says he has three business days to respond to FOIA requests and that this timeline begins the day after the request is received, meaning his response was within the time allotted.
Atherton said Wednesday that he didn’t identify himself as town manager of Brandon until he called the department back after having asked about the body-camera footage.
“I called them back and said, by the way, I’m the town manager of Brandon, and we do this stuff all the time with public records requests, and we have to comply. They then referred me to some board, I can’t remember now who it was, and they didn’t have a clue what I was talking about, nor should they have,” said Atherton.
He said he got a “delivered” receipt for his written FOIA request from the Sheriff's Department, but never got a receipt that it was read. He said he called the department the day after the 3-day window was up on the FOIA. He was told by department staff that it would be taken care of, then later that evening he received an email from Newton, on which the entire Select Board was copied, “lambasting” him over how he’d gone about requesting the records.
Atherton was able to get copies of the records he sought. He picked them up at the sheriff’s office and was accompanied by Brandon Selectman Tim Guiles.
Guiles told the Herald in July that he told Newton then that he thought involving the Select Board was inappropriate.
Atherton said he filed his own complaint with the Criminal Justice Council before the Select Board announced that it would be filing its complaint.
Newton said at the conference on Wednesday that he’s heard nothing from the council and doesn’t know if it has acknowledged receipt of any complaints about him. Newton said that he hadn’t yet contacted the attorney general or the secretary of state but he plans to.
Inquiries to the Council made by the Herald on Wednesday weren’t met by press time.
Brandon Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins said Wednesday that the board likely won’t be making any new statements while the official complaints are being heard.
Vermont Assistive Community Care Services Program Director for the Addison County Sheriff’s Department, Chris Campbell said at the conference that there appears to have been some confusion about records requested through the contested ticket process and the FOIA process. He said the department’s primary concern is the use of official titles and town resources being used to handle a personal issue.
“It’s different than ordering a pizza on your way home, this is looking to impact the outcome of a law enforcement action,” he said. “It certainly felt very uncomfortable to everyone involved here.”
