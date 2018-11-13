Rutland Town is in a dispute with the state about access to public records related to a rail spur over which the town is suing contractors.
In October, the Select Board voted to file a lawsuit against the contractors who allegedly built a rail spur on top of a town-owned water line and manhole cover. The town fears that train traffic over the water line will damage it. The board says it tried for several months to contact Vermont Rail System about the issue to no avail.
Named in the lawsuit are two Poultney companies, RA Filskov & Sons Inc. and Filskov Brothers Inc.
Ryan Filskov, owner of RA Filskov & Sons Inc., told the Herald when the lawsuit was filed that neither he nor his father’s company, Filskov Brothers Inc., did the work about which they’re being sued.
On Friday, Alan Filskov, president of Filskov Brothers Inc., filed an answer to the complaint in which he denies, or says he lacks the knowledge to admit or deny, the town’s claims. RA Filskov & Sons Inc. had not filed its own response as of Tuesday.
According to email records provided to the Herald, on Oct. 26, John Dunleavy, senior assistant attorney general for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, requested by email from Town Clerk Kirsten Hathaway “Inspection reports, maintenance records and engineering assessments of the town-owned Pipes, from January 1, 2003, to the present. Also, any records confirming that or questioning whether the Town-owned Pipes actually were installed as shown on the Windcrest Road Sewer Extension plans and the specifications referenced therein.”
Dunleavy referred to a 1975 agreement between Vermont Railway Inc. and Rutland Town allowing the town to install water lines across state-owned property leased to Vermont Railway Inc.
On Oct. 30, the town’s attorney, Kevin Brown, of the firm Langrock Sperry & Wool LLP, sent a response to Dunleavy.
“I gather from your email to the Town Clerk that you have become aware that the Town of Rutland has filed suit in Rutland Superior Court against the contractor or contractors that installed the rail spur, without notice to the Town, over the Town’s sewer and water lines, and the sewer manhole that provides access to the sewer line installed pursuant to the 1975 Agreement referenced above.”
Brown wrote that since the records are currently involved in a lawsuit, they don’t qualify as public records and are exempt from Dunleavy’s request. “As a result, the Town will not produce the records that you have requested…”
On Oct. 31, Dunleavy sent an email to Joshua Terenzini, chairman of the Select Board, appealing the denial. He wrote that the General Assembly has specifically stated that the Public Records Act be interpreted liberally in favor of disclosing documents. He adds that his request isn’t specifically related to the lawsuit and the records he’s looking for pre-date the “incident” in question. His appeal indicates that the Vermont Agency of Transportation wants these documents to, “... assess available information about the condition of Town-owned sewer and water lines located within the State-owned railroad right-of-way and, if serious problems are corroborated, consult with the Town of Rutland and the railroad operator as to an appropriate course forward.”
Finally, he writes that this request isn’t an attempt to work around the legal system’s rules for information disclosure. Dunleavy writes that AOT isn’t a party to the lawsuit, and just because the information it wants is “tangentially related to the Filskov litigation,” doesn’t make it exempt from a public records request.
The Select Board met Tuesday and discussed Dunleavy’s appeal in executive session for about 15 minutes. Terenzini said upon leaving executive session that the board would take no action that evening.
