WALLINGFORD — Townsfolk are being asked their opinion on 481 acres of land near the White Rocks being acquired by the Green Mountain National Forest.
People from the The Trust for Public Land and the Green Mountain National Forest attended a Select Board meeting Monday asking the board’s support for the purchase, dubbed the “White Rocks Gateway.” After a dialogue and some deliberation, the board directed Town Administrator Sandi Switzer to post information about the proposal to the town’s page on Front Porch Forum in order to solicit public comment.
According to the The Trust for Public Land, the 481-acre section is east of Route 7, but west of the Appalachian Trail. It would be to the south of the White Rocks Picnic Ground. It’s current owner, according to the Trust, is Fernfield Farms Ltd, which consists of Carla Kimball, Edward J. Kimball, Peter Blumberg, and Bill Blumberg.
“We’de love a measure of support from the Select Board,” said Kate Wanner, project manager at the Trust for Public Land. “I’m happy to come back on a different day if you’d like to have a community-wide meeting, I’m happy to lead that and get input from the community.”
She said the application for federal funding to purchase the land is due by Oct. 6, but letters of support can be accepted after that date.
“A support letter from a town is not required by the Forest Service, but it is an unwritten policy from (Senator Patrick Leahy). On the appropriation committee, he looks at the budget for every single one of these federal sources. He likes us to get support letters from the towns,” said Wanner.
Leahy is vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.
“Off the top of my head, I think there’s going to be mixed support on the Select Board,” said Select Board Chairman Nelson Tift. “I’m thinking this might be a good idea to put this on Front Porch Forum and get some feedback from the community.”
Most of board members’ concerns involved the purchase’s impact on taxes.
Wanner said the property represents $423,000 on the town’s grand list. The town would lose $1,589 in tax revenue, but would then receive $1,332 in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funds, for a net loss of $257. These numbers use figures from the current tax season.
Selectman John McClallen was concerned about the amount of land owned by the federal government. He said much of it wasn’t being used for things it might be good for, such as timber harvesting.
“You don’t think the government already owns enough property in the town?” McClallen said.
David Francomb, district manager of the Green Mountain National Forest Manchester District, said landowners sometimes approach the Forest Service with the intent to sell. The Forest Service speaks with them, keeping in mind its current management goals.
“And then it just sits there and you don’t do anything with it,” McClallen said. “They don’t log it. I think it’s be a lot better off in private hands.”
Francomb said it’s not true that federal land isn’t used. He said there are logging operations on Forest Service land, including within the town of Wallingford.
Marc Pramuk, chairman of the Wallingford Conservation Commission, said hiking trail access, which this project would protect, was something the community identified last year during the forums organized by the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.