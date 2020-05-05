CASTLETON — Town leaders aren’t happy with the news that the president of Castleton University will depart at the end of the month.
Last week, J. Churchill Hindes, chairman of the Vermont State College System board of trustees, said at a teleconference meeting that Castleton University President Karen Scolforo would leave the school. This prompted Scolforo to announce that she’d resign come May 31, and that she’d intended to first tell her staff the news in the morning. This was the same meeting where the board accepted the resignation of VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, who left as result of backlash to a list of recommendations he’d made that would close three VSCS campuses and consolidate two of them at Castleton University.
Spaulding said his plan was necessary to save the entire system from financial collapse, owing to long-standing issues with decreased enrollment made immediate and worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Spaulding, his plan would also restructure the chancellor’s office, possibly eliminating his position.
Burlington publication Seven Days reported that, according to Scolforo, Spaulding’s plan would have also put her out of a job.
Janet Currie, chairwoman of the Castleton Planning Commission, said the commission has sent Scolforo a letter urging her to reconsider her decision. She said the commission also spoke with the Select Board, which agreed to send its own letter to the VSCS board of trustees.
Currie said Tuesday that during her three years as president, Scolforo did a tremendous amount of good for not only the school but the community itself.
“We’re still going to maintain the strong bond we had with the university,” said Currie. “Ever since Karen came, we were finally able to mend a fence that, apparently, prior to me being on the Planning Commission, was not good.”
Currie said that in addition to the increased marketing, new programs, and overall improvement to the school, Scolforo's leadership brought a greater working relationship between the university and town. She said Castleton University and the town of Castleton have worked together in applying for grants that would improve its designated downtown centers, benefiting school and community.
“The whole situation from a Planning Commission point of view is it’s just really confusing how this all went down,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like it needed to go down, and why were these decisions made? Not that we expect people to be consulting with the towns, but maybe they need to.”
She said many in town feel as if they were sabotaged by the board of trustees.
“It’s important for everybody to know at least for the sustainability of Castleton, whoever comes in we will be able to do our best to work with them and make sure that Castleton University in an outstanding university to attend for nursing programs,” she said.
Castleton Select Board Chairman James Leamy said the university is a key part of the Castleton community.
“It’s just a letter of support for the president enumerating various things that were done during the last three years while she was president,” he said of the Select Board’s letter to the trustees. “We’ve had a good relationship with the university and we certainly hope it will continue.”
The Select Board’s letter praises Scolforo for her work with the Castleton University Bridge Initiative, a group of university faculty, staff, plus community members who sought ways for the school and town to better integrate.
“Castleton is a vibrant and valued partner in our community. The Select Board, Town Manager and Planning Commission support a successful Castleton University, therefore, we are willing to participate in, or contribute to the process of President Scolforo’s replacement,” the Select Board stated in its letter, dated Monday.
Hindes said in an email Tuesday he has yet to see the board’s letter. He said expressions of support from the Legislature over the weekend are good news and the trustees expect that the Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College at Randolph campuses will be open in the fall for new and returning students.
“The board of trustees will be meeting (Wednesday) to consider an interim president for Castleton. Moving promptly to appoint an interim leader is routine whenever a college has a transition,” he said. “As we think about the work ahead for Castleton University and for the VSC system, we will engage stakeholders broadly. There will be more to come on that process in the coming months.”
Scolforo said she likewise had not seen a letter from the town yet.
“That said, I have heard from thousands of supporters across our region, including Castleton students whose letters have brought me to tears, and alumni who believe me to be the best fit for Castleton during these times of uncertainty,” she said in an email. “I am sure our stakeholders will be involved in selecting the next leader of Castleton University, and that our Spartans will continue to thrive.”
