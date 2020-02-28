RUTLAND TOWN — Town Meeting will begin March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Rutland Town Elementary School, located on Post Road, where voters will discuss Articles 1 through 23 on the Rutland Town Warning. The meeting will recess until 7 a.m. on March 3, when voters will vote on the articles via Australian ballot. Voters on the west side of Route 7 will vote at the Town Hall, while those on the east side will vote at the Rutland Town Elementary School. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Among the articles to be voted on:
Article 1, a general fund budget of $1,030,619; Article 2, a police budget of $336,064; Article 3, a highway budget of $902,400; Article 4, a fire department budget of $217,100; and Article 5, a recreation budget of $128,683.
In a past interview, Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said together these budgets reflect a 3.39% increase over the previous year. He said that’s about $107,000 on a $2.9 million budget. In Rutland Town, voters cast ballots on individual town departments. Terenzini said with this budget, not counting school taxes, a property worth $250,000 would see about $25 to $30 more on its tax bill.
The main driver behind the increase, he said, was health insurance costs. There are also some added expenses with an expected uptick in work by the town health officer, as well as needed stormwater planning.
As for local races, four people are running for the position of town clerk and treasurer after Kirsten Hathaway resigned from the post in January. Those running are: Kari Clark, Gary Ladabouche, Sawyer Hathaway and Chris Kiefer-Cioffi.
The rest of the ballot articles are mainly appropriation requests. Few exceed $10,000. Article 19 asks if the Select Board can raise by taxes $15,000 for scholarships to be awarded to Rutland Town high school graduates seeking higher education. Article 20 asks if voters will approve spending $16,216 on the Regional Ambulance Service. Article 21 asks if voters will spend $95,965 on the Rutland Free Library.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
