BRANDON — The Aubuchon Hardware store is all but closed, according to an employee who’s been there since the mid 1980s.
Vin Muro, store manager of Aubuchon Hardware in the Smith Block, said in a Thursday phone interview the doors will lock any day now and the inventory is mostly gone.
“It’s kind of sad,” he said. “I don’t even live in this town, and it’s been like family coming in.”
Muro said he’s worked there since 1984 and believes the store began there in 1958. He said he learned of the pending closure several weeks ago. The store has about three employees.
Muro said no specific reason was given for the closure by the company. He suspects it’s closing for several reasons, more people are shopping online, the local economy and the small size of the store’s location among them.
He said he plans to stay with the company and will likely work in the Middlebury store for a while, but he hopes to land closer to home in Fair Haven.
Economic Development Officer Bill Moore said Thursday that the closure leaves the town with Brandon Lumber, which carries Ace Hardware products, as the town’s main source for that type of merchandise. Moore said the town itself split its hardware purchasing needs between the two outlets.
Several Thursday calls to Aubuchon’s corporate headquarters in Westminister, Massachusetts, were not returned.
Moore said the Smith Block is home to the Brandon House of Pizza and several apartments. The town has reached out to the block’s owner, Matt Bonner, to offer assistance finding a new tenant for the Aubuchon space.
Moore said the town can’t pick and choose which retailers go where and that makeup of the business community is by and large up to the entrepreneurs themselves and the demands of the market. He said the town has made adjustments to its zoning regulations to make it as easy as possible for developers to come into downtown, but it’s a tough climate for retailers right now. Moore said he’s reached out to small “mom and pop” retailers about opening second locations in Brandon and a common response is those businesses are struggling as they are. Moore said with the rise of Amazon.com and online shopping trends, even mid-sized retailers like Aubuchon are finding it hard to operate against larger competitors.
