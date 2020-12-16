The town intends to highlight the historical significance of the Mead Falls area, and has been awarded just over $13,000 to design a pocket park there.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft said Wednesday that there were two studies undertaken jointly by Rutland Town and West Rutland looking at what might be done to improve the Route 4 corridor between them. Both studies mentioned the historical significance of the falls to the area.
“One of the first settlers in town settled there,” Ashcroft said. “They came up from Bennington County somewhere, it took two days to move his household, got lost in Tinmouth and arrived here. They thought there was going to be a cabin, but found the roof was off the cabin. He arrived with his whole family, kids and wife and everything, and there was a group of Native Americans camping there. They graciously let him move into their housing for as long as it took, I guess. It was a good fishing ground for Native Americans.”
The $13,500 is from a municipal planning grant awarded by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development. The town is supplying a $1,500 match and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission will administer the grant itself.
According to Ashcroft, the land by the falls is owned by Green Mountain Power, which also owns a hydroelectric dam there. Previously, the dam was used by the former Vermont Marble Company, which then moved most of its operations to Proctor before eventually leaving there.
Ashcroft said the town began talking to GMP about the spot a few years ago and found the company was considering installing something like a park there, as well.
Right now the area is overgrown, but there are small trails people use to access the river for fishing and similar activities. Ashcroft said she and Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling were inspecting the site one day when a local Boy Scout troop was launching kayaks from there.
Pulling, who is also a planner at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said the grant will be administered during the next 18 months with the end result being a design plan for what to do with the area, likely clearing it, shoring up some trails, adding picnic areas, and finding some way to make people aware of its history.
Pulling said according to local historians, the falls made the spot ideal for early settlers who needed the river for their mills. A mill village sprung up there, and during the Revolutionary War the Crown Point Road went through it, and a large fort was built between the falls and what’s now the Town Hall.
The final design may involve signage sending people to a website with this sort of information. As for the cost of doing the necessary work, that’s something this grant will determine, said Pulling.
“This endeavor will not only produce a new recreational resource for the town and region, it will contribute to our regional effort to acknowledge and honor the Indigenous people that lived here and the history embedded in this specific location and throughout the region,” stated Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, in a news release.
