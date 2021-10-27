The first constable has resigned, and though he’ll remain the town’s chief of police, the Select Board is looking to appoint someone to the constable job until March.
“Mainly because, as the chief, I really don’t have time to put into the first-constable position like I should, and I think the taxpayers of Rutland Town would be better served if the town Select Board appointed somebody, and at some point elected somebody, other than myself,” said Police Chief Ed Dumas at a Tuesday board meeting.
The board voted unanimously to accept the resignation, then to advertise for the position. Applicants have until Nov. 8 to send a letter of interest with their qualifications to the board.
“Thank you for your service as first constable,” said Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft. “Thank you especially for not resigning as chief of police.”
Other board members expressed their gratitude over Dumas remaining in that role, in which he’s served for many years.
“As I understand it, it will allow us to put more radar on the road with the first constable position,” said Select Board member John Paul Faignant, referring to traffic law enforcement. Faignant also serves as second constable.
Dumas explained that his decision related to how his position are funded and the time he has to devote to them.
From 2014 up until March, Dumas had been assigned to the Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC) which investigates sex crimes against children in Rutland County. The advocacy center paid the town $60,000 annually for his services. Dumas left the center after the board voted to reassign him to town police business. This was done largely in response to a sharp increase in theft complaints around the areas of the Holiday Inn and Quality Inn where a large number of people had been staying on a state voucher program.
The town budgeted $11,537 this year for the first constable line item.
Dumas said while he was with the center, many police tasks he did related to the town he billed to the first constable line item.
“(But) at this point, I’m the chief of police, there’s no need for me …. I don’t want to work a whole bunch more hours, I think it would better serve the town with somebody else,” he said.
Select Board member Don Chioffi said the ad for the role should mention that the law requires it be filled by a town resident.
The position is for a two-year term. There’s a year left on it, but whoever is appointed would have to run for election in March.
“What we were looking at the position for is to enhance our traffic speed enforcement and that kind of thing,” Ashcroft said Wednesday. “For most of the enforcement capabilities we would look for someone who has training as a police officer and is qualified.”
It’s been widely reported through local and national media that there’s a shortage of labor, affecting many areas of the workforce including law enforcement. Officials have said finding qualified law enforcement officers had been difficult even before the pandemic.
“We think there would be some interest,” said Ashcroft on Wednesday. “We think there are folks who would be qualified who reside in town. So we’re optimistic that way. Of course, it’s the same question for road commissioner and so on, and other positions we have to fill or we may have to fill in the near future.”
Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway said in September that he plans to retire come Jan. 1. His is an elected position, which makes town residency a requirement. He has suggested to the board that it consider asking voters to make the job an appointment, allowing them to recruit from outside the town.
The state maintains a web page, vcjc.vermont.gov/resources/constable with information on the role.
