BRANDON — The town expects the $22,000 paid to its former director of public works, who resigned in August, will be covered by its insurance carrier.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said in an interview Tuesday that the board met Monday and discussed the matter in executive session. He said he’d hoped to release a statement to the public then, but didn’t on advice from town counsel.
In August, Daryl Burlett, former Brandon director of public works and Segment Six municipal project manager, resigned. A few days later, the Select Board announced that he’d left his position and said it was working to resolve an issue with him over a $22,000 payment related to Segment Six work that the board said was improper. A few weeks later, Burlett’s attorney, Peter Langrock, of Langrock Sperry & Wool, LLP, told the Herald the issue was over back-mileage. He said there’s no dispute his client put in the miles, and that the crux of the dispute is whether or not Burlett was entitled to reimbursement.
Langrock said in a brief Tuesday phone interview that he’s been speaking with Brandon’s attorney about the matter.
Hopkins said the town’s insurance carrier is the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. He said a document outlining the town’s position and version events was submitted to the VLCT. According to Hopkins, the VLCT has said it’s a claimable loss, and it would be paid by VLCT shortly after it being submitted and approved.
He said the town’s attorney, Constance Tryon Pell, of the Middlebury firm Carroll, Boe & Pell, P.C., has been speaking with Langrock in an effort to resolve this.
Hopkins said Burlett’s mileage forms didn’t contain detailed information. The mileage was accrued during the Segment Six project starting in 2017. Hopkins said he assumes some of Burlett’s travel was to and from meetings held in Montpelier.
Segment Six is the name of a $20 million public works project the town has been going through for two construction seasons now. It’s 80% federally funded with the town picking up the rest.
