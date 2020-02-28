PROCTOR — Town Meeting on March 2 will be held at the Proctor Junior-Senior High School gymnasium at 7 p.m. Voters will decide on a highway budget of $500,533, a general fund budget of $897,610, and whether or not to spend $67,000 for the Proctor Free Library.
In a past interview, Town Manager Stan Wilbur said the budget reflects a 2.7% increase in spending. An early draft had it at 6%. He said the Select Board wished for a 0% increase in highway spending, and no more than a 3% increase on the general fund. Driving the increases, he said, are rising costs in health care and police coverage. Wilbur said the town also expects to spend more on hiring a new town manager, as he plans to retire this year.
Article 7 asks, “Shall the Town vote to authorize the Selectboard to list and otherwise solicit offers to purchase its watershed lands in Chittenden, Vermont for such value and on terms the Selectboard deem to be acceptable.”
The article refers to the Chittenden Watershed, a 1,600-acre town-owned property that once encompassed the village water supply. Late last year, a private citizen offered to purchase it for $1.5 million, prompting a great deal of research by the Select Board and debate among townspeople.
Article 6 asks if voters want Town Reports left available at the Town Office rather than distributed to every resident?
The meeting will recess until March 3, with polls for Australian ballot voting opening at 10 a.m. at the Proctor Junior-Senior High School gymnasium, where voters will decide on candidates for town office. Polls close at 7 p.m.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
