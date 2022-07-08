CASTLETON — The select boards in Castleton and Hubbardton have agreed to sell the former Castleton Village School to a private entity who will have to lease part of it back to the town Recreation Department.
The boards, meeting jointly, voted 7-1 in favor, with Castleton Select Board member Richard Combs being the only “no” vote. He said after the meeting that he voted “no” because he felt the decision was premature.
At Town Meeting Day, voters in both towns agreed to buy the school for $1 from the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, which planned to close it. The towns formed an ad hoc committee consisting of members from their respective select boards to offer a recommendation as to what to do with the building.
The motion passed Thursday between the boards was made by Castleton Select Board Chair Jim Leamy. Specifically, it was, “That the towns of Castleton and Hubbardton agree to sell the building to a private entity with an agreement that the owner will provide a long-term lease with adequate space to the recreation department.”
The boards will have to warn the sale and citizens in either town have 30 days from then to circulate a petition calling for a vote, should they choose to do so.
Board member Mary Lee Harris, who led the ad hoc committee, said that it met several times since April, did a great deal of research into the building, and engaged many members of the community. At the committee’s last meeting, it voted to recommend that the towns retain ownership of the building for at least two years while it figured out how to accommodate those interested in using it.
Tearsa Brannock, owner of ABC Early Education Family Child Care and Preschool, has been looking to either lease or buy the building and expand her day care programs there. The Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County wants to lease some of the building, while the Castleton Recreation Commission also wants it for a home.
While many of the details have to be worked out and the entities involved have more research to do, Brannock said she is willing to be the buyer and work out a way for all three groups to use the building.
Caitlin Perry, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director David Woolpy, and Castleton Recreation Commissioner Martha Clifford, all said they believe there’s room for each of them in the building.
Leamy made the motion to sell after saying what he’s heard so far tells him the operating costs would exceed revenues generated from the building, leaving the rest to be picked up by taxpayers, with 89% coming from Castleton and 11% from Hubbardton.
Estimates on the annual cost of keeping the building open ranged quite a bit. Castleton Town Manager Mike Jones said he used figures from the school district to arrive at $82,000. Board member Joe Mark, who served on the ad hoc committee, said he roughly estimated $125,000 per year, given labor costs and the rise in fuel prices.
Leamy said that given the day care’s lease offer was for $38,000 per year and the Boys & Girls Club said $24,000 per year — though Woolpy said that might change depending on new information — that costs exceed revenues.
According to Jones, the building itself will need some work soon. The highest priority is the roof, which depending on how much can be reclaimed would cost between $350,000 to $400,000, or $150,000 to $190,000. This would have to be done in two to five years. The building has some other issues, but those projects are estimated to cost less than $10,000.
There’s been no offer made for a sale. Jones noted that while the building was acquired for $1, the towns don’t have to sell it for that.
According to Mark, the building has been appraised at $650,000, though that was last fall. Using pre-pandemic figures, he estimated that constructing a building like the village school would run about $4.6 million.
The financial picture for the towns is complex, said Mark, but he is concerned about the cost of needed repairs and doesn’t like the idea of the town acting as a landlord.

