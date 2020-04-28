One of the tools Vermont is using in its effort to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, is a team, now with almost 50 members, who will identify those individuals who have come in contact with patients who have contracted the virus.
Daniel Daltry, the Vermont Department of Health Program chief for HIV, STD and Hepatitis, has been part of that team since March 7, when Vermont identified its first patient with COVID-19.
While the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) allows a person to protect their private health information, there are exceptions for public health organizations whose employees are using the information to protect the health of the public.
Daltry said COVID is a reportable infection, and the health department is in “outbreak mode,” so staff members are pursuing information about where COVID is appearing and how and where it seems to be spreading.
Information released to to the public does not include names or identifying information.
“It does give us the legal authority to have these reportable infections. Ideally, we’re able to provide the medical provider or the infection preventionist that has provided care to that individual and find out background information,” he said.
Contact tracing can be confidential or anonymous. A COVID positive patient can give tracers permission to use their name when speaking with those who may have had contact. In those cases, a potential contact might be told a certain person wanted them to know they had COVID. In anonymous cases, the potential contact is just told the health department has reason to believe they might have been exposed.
Daltry said most of the cases are done anonymously.
According to Daltry, contact tracers try to learn what they can from the COVID patient to determine how likely it is that a contact was truly exposed. Once they reach out to the contact, their focus is on the contact’s needs and questions.
Some of that discussion is about whether the contact needs a test.
Daltry said contact tracers are encouraging all contacts to get tested. He acknowledged that was a challenge in the early days of the pandemic, but said the resources currently in place have expanded Vermont’s testing capacity.
“Testing is paramount to this effort of containment and mitigation,” he said.
There are 48 people from the health department that are working in contact tracing for COVID cases.
Once a patient is identified, someone like Daltry will reach out. Most interviews have been done by phone, he said.
“There might come a time and place, depending on how this evolves and the needs related to the infection, that we might be doing some field-based interviews but this isn’t like interviewing for gonorrhea. There is a high probability of transmission if you’re in a close, confined space with an individual for anywhere from a few minutes to 30 minutes depending upon the exchange, so there have to be an abundance of precautions taken to mitigate the risk,” he said.
Tracers use an interview model taken from the health department’s existing models called “Disease Intervention Services.”
Daltry said he works with Eric Seel, whose full-time job is Disease Intervention Services, using his experience interviewing other people with infectious diseases. Daltry said Seel has been one of the leads in developing the approach to COVID training for health department staff needed to respond to the crisis.
Tracers ask a patient about their infection, how things are going and their concerns, but all while trying to identify when the patient was infected.
“The ‘when’ is critical because that also helps us to identify who should be notified of potential exposure and that’s where we get contacts, people that they may have come in contact with and who might be at risk for COVID,” he said.
Daltry added that Vermont directives such as “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” advice to wear masks, social distancing have been “premium interventions” to keep the spread of the virus low.
However, not everyone observes these restrictions. Daltry said if a Vermonter is notified that they might have been exposed to COVID, but refuses to self-isolate or wear protective items like gloves and masks, there are health orders that can be used at the directive of Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the health department.
“That is not something we’ve had to execute so far. Individuals have been incredibly receptive to this information and the need,” he said.
In addition, with directives for people to stay home, and businesses to stay closed, there would be a limited number of places for someone who has COVID to go where they might spread the virus.
“We’ve been doing this since March 7. Folks that we have talked to who have been contacts, there absolutely has been some hardship in certain cases, there’s been some resistance, but that’s not common,” Daltry said.
Daltry said one person he contacted in early March was on vacation. Even though sheltering in place while out of town was a challenge, Daltry said he couldn’t have imagined being as patient as the contact with whom he spoke.
There are four contact tracers who provide clinical support to the people who are notified they might be at risk and need help after learning about their exposure.
“We want to make sure that nobody is doing this work alone. We all have worked in various ways at the department of health and have some people skills but, of course, nobody’s dealt with COVID before and you never know what’s going to be uncovered when you’re working with an individual,” he said.
Some of the contacts will not test positive for COVID, but Daltry said they’re still encouraged to self-isolate for 14 days from exposure.
Daltry said he is proud of the efforts in contact tracing in Vermont, especially as the updates on COVID in the state show early signs the state’s efforts are having positive results.
“We couldn’t be where we’re at without our essential frontline employees but we are a supplement that’s coming in and helping to connect dots. It takes a partnership. … Contact tracing is just one part of the process but I really feel that it’s played a critical role in keeping us in a state of containment related to this infection. We’ve been able to be nimble, proactive and comprehensive in our approach,” he said.
