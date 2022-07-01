PITTSFORD — Pittsford Police Sgt. Antje Schermerhorn said Friday that a tractor-trailer being driven by Jahlani Andre Smith, 31, of North Carolina, was traveling through a construction zone at approximately noon when the vehicle drove into some gravel and went off the road. Route 7 was completely shut down for the better part of six hours.
Schermerhorn said that Smith was issued a civil ticket for failing to maintain his lane.
Pittsford Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department, and the Department of Motor Vehicles all assisted at the scene. Vermont State Police as well as police from Rutland Town also responded.
