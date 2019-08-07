In April, anyone who stepped into the 77 Grove St. building would have seen an open concept art gallery with sculptures, mixed media and portraits accenting every corner, but the former gallery has since been transformed into the newest branch of Rutland City Public Schools.
The RCPS board designated the space as the future home of the Howe Center Campus program in April, and come Aug. 28, around 40 students will find newly-built windows looking into every classroom, new furniture and a massive common area in the center.
“We wanted to significantly increase the classroom space,” said Associate Principal Greg Schillinger. “One of the challenges is this balancing act of being able to work with (specific) groups of kids but also be aware and visible in terms of the whole program.”
The carpet in the former conference room has been replaced with smooth floors for easier art and culinary cleanup, a stove will soon be installed for cooking lessons as a part of the curriculum and wireless internet now connects the building to the rest of the district.
Sliding doors connect the new classrooms for inter-classroom collaborations and larger group presentations, and ChromeBook laptops will be provided for every student, Schillinger said.
The energy of the space is bright and clean with an air of professional office space, and while some rooms have been split to accommodate small-group tutoring sessions, enough remains to potentially expand the overall class size, an impossibility at the former location, Schillinger said.
“It’s about where is there a need, who is applying for it and meeting those students’ needs,” Schillinger said. “The thing that makes the program work is the ratio that allows for those relationships to develop (between students and teachers.)”
The central portion of the new classroom space will likely be home to new bookshelves and couches for meeting and lesson discussion, and new detachable desk-tables will be wheeled into each room for student, faculty and para-educators who will find big, high-powered monitors on the walls.
Though the glass doors leading into the building from the hallway and from Grove Street will remain, new security systems akin to the systems in the other high schools requiring identification and a buzz-in entrance will be installed, Schillinger said.
In an email, Amons said negotiations of the rental arrangements were based on an estimated $132,525 to be paid over the initial six years that RCPS occupies 77 Grove St.
“This is a nice office building,” Amons said in a previous interview. “Eleven dollars (per square foot) is a good little number.”
Schillinger said they’re also looking forward to new leadership: special education teacher Carolyn Ravenna will step in as the new director of the program in Jennifer Macklemore’s absence as she ventures to Mill River Unified Union School District to serve as new vice principal.
Instructors Laurie Bullock and T.J. Moran will also be permanent members of the full-time staff, but Schillinger said some teachers will rotate in from Rutland High School to teach specific courses on a part-time basis.
Construction and carpentry are right on schedule, and building owner Mark Foley said they’ve had no unforeseen complications with the renovation process.
“We’ve had a pleasure working with the school,” Foley said. “It’s been a great project.”
Fortunately, applicant competition for the alternate campus program remains fierce, Schillinger said, with some students applying as they turn 14.
“Students attending this program often have the opportunity to accelerate the pace of getting credits,” Schillinger said. “We’ll have kids who, instead of graduating in four years, will graduate in three and a half. Sometimes three. ... Every year we have graduation in January, here, and then another in June.”
Though the student-to-teacher ratio allows for more direct instruction, Schillinger said the success of the program was due as well to the demonstrated independence of the students who qualified for placement at the Howe Center, where they chose to dedicate their time to their studies and cut out other distractions.
“A lot of students who come here are saying, “I just want to focus on school,” Schillinger said. “Every cycle, we have to turn away kids because they’re not ready to come here. ... It’s something that kids are really striving for, in many cases.”
