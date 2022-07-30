A man who police said was a transient is facing a felony charge after an incident in Wallingford in June in which he allegedly sat down on a chair in a family's yard and refused to leave, even after police arrived and told him they would use a taser if needed.
William A. Ingalsbe, 35, allegedly told police they should “tase” him and the police-written affidavit said they did, which ended the alleged incident.
Ingalsbe was cited to appear in Rutland criminal court on July 11 to be arraigned on a felony count of unlawful mischief resulting in damage of more than $1,000 and one misdemeanor count each of unlawful trespass and simple assault on a protected professional.
Ingalsbe was accused of assaulting Trooper Steven Schutt, of the Vermont State Police.
According to court records, Ingalsbe did not appear in court on July 11. The next day, a warrant was issued that instructs police to cite him to appear in court and then release him with no bail requirement.
The charges against Ingalsbe are based on an affidavit written by Schutt who said he was dispatched to a Wallingford home on June 13, around 4 p.m., after a complaint by the homeowner. Schutt said a dispatcher was told by the homeowner that a homeless man was in her yard and refused to leave.
At the home, Schutt said, the homeowners, who are both 78, told police they had tried to tell the man he had to leave or they would call police but he allegedly told them, “Go ahead and call the cops.”
Schutt said while he approached Ingalsbe, one of the homeowners was trying to give Ingalsbe food but he refused. Schutt said he asked Ingalsbe if he needed help or a place to go but after Ingalsbe told him that Schutt couldn't help, he told Ingalsbe he couldn't stay on the lawn where he was sitting.
“I'm having an alright time. I'm gonna wait right here,” Ingalsbe allegedly said.
According to the affidavit, Ingalsbe told Schutt that he liked being where he was and that health problems made it impossible for him to leave.
Ingalsbe said he had been trying to hitchhike to Bennington and then planned to go on to Texas to visit his mother who he said was ill. Schutt said Ingalsbe started yelling.
“I'm giving up. I'm (expletive) giving up. I'm giving up. So whatever you wanna (expletive) do, you go ahead and do it there, pal. Not gonna make it to Texas to see my dying mother, not gonna be able to see my (expletive) kid,” he said.
Schutt said he offered to take Ingalsbe to Rutland and help him try to get a bus ticket but Ingalsbe refused, saying he had “just kicked dope.”
“I just kicked dope by myself. If I go back to Rutland, I'm just doing dope, dude. That's why I had to leave Rutland. It's nothing but Fentanyl. I'm headed to Bennington to go south to Texas. If I go back to Rutland, I don't get a bus ticket. I'm right on the streets shooting up. That's how it's gonna be,” he said, according to the affidavit.
Schutt said he told Ingalsbe he didn't want to have to take him to jail but said Ingalsbe told him, “Just take me to jail. I don't want to have to get violent and weird.”
According to the affidavit, Ingalsbe repeatedly told Schutt he would have to take Ingalsbe to jail. Schutt said Ingalsbe was sitting on the ground with his hands on his knees, rocking back and forth while growling.
“I don't wanna have to do it. Don't make me hurt you, bro,” Ingalsbe allegedly said to Schutt.
Schutt wrote in the affidavit that he took out his taser and pointed it at Ingalsbe but told him multiple times to back off and stop being aggressive while backing away.
Eventually, however, Ingalsbe, repeatedly told Schutt to “Do it” and said, “Tase me. Tase me. Do it.”
Schutt said he used his taser which “de-escalates Ingalsbe.”
Before using the taser, Schutt said Ingalsbe had taken a quick step forward.
“I believed he was going to charge toward me and attack me. I believed Ingalsbe was going to try to injure me. I did not want Ingalsbe or myself to get hurt. Ingalsbe was displaying active resistance and active aggression,” Schutt wrote.
Once the taser was used, Schutt said Ingalsbe was taken to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police to be processed. At the station, Ingalsbe allegedly got his hands on a piece of equipment used to test for blood alcohol content and destroyed it.
Replacing the piece of equipment is estimated to cost $12,000, according to the affidavit.
Schutt said Ingalsbe later picked up a small stone and used its edge to cut his left wrist. He was treated by staff from the Regional Ambulance Service in Rutland and then taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for crisis evaluation, the affidavit said.
If Ingalsbe is arraigned on the charges filed and convicted of unlawful mischief, he could be sentenced to up to five years in jail. The trespassing charge is punishable by up to three months in jail and the charge of assault on a protected professional carries a penalty of up to two years in jail, if the accused is convicted.
