The case of a woman accused of causing the death of Harper Rose Briar, a 6-month-old Pittsford girl, could go to a one-week jury trial in September, more than 3½ years since the baby’s death.
Stacey L. Vaillancourt, 57, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on March 18, 2019, in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of manslaughter and a felony count of cruelty to a child resulting in death.
Police accused Vaillancourt of causing Briar’s death by giving her Benadryl, an over-the-counter antihistamine used for treating allergies.
During a status conference Thursday, attorney Robert McClallen and Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, agreed the case could go on the trial list for September although a hearing is planned for late August to determine whether there will be any outstanding issues at that time.
The charges against Vaillancourt are based on an affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Seth Richardson, a trooper with Vermont State Police, who said Briar’s death was reported to police by staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Briar had been taken to the hospital from Vaillancourt’s in-home day care.
Briar’s parents told police their daughter was generally healthy but a poor sleeper. Neither had given Briar any medication and weren’t aware she had been given medication.
Briar’s mother, Marissa Colburn, 24, told police she learned something was wrong when she was on her way to pick Harper up from Vaillancourt’s day care.
“While traveling to (Vaillancourt’s), Ms. Colburn received a text message from (Vaillancourt) stating something along the lines of ‘baby sick, go to the hospital, ambulance here.’ Ms. Colburn advised she immediately called (Vaillancourt) and that an EMT answered (Vaillancourt’s) phone. The EMT notified Ms. Colburn, Harper was found not breathing and was being transported to the hospital,” Richardson wrote in the affidavit.
Vaillancourt told police on Jan. 24 there were no unusual problems until she found that Briar wasn’t breathing and asked her son to administer CPR.
Briar’s autopsy said her death was a homicide caused by diphenhydramine intoxication. Diphenhydramine is commonly available as Benadryl and sometimes in other over-the-counter cold medicines.
“The level of diphenhydramine in Harper Briar’s blood at the time of death represents more than one therapeutic dose. The blood concentration at time of death may represent one large administration or multiple small administrations,” the autopsy report said.
The autopsy found diphenhydramine in Briar’s stomach and the report said that indicated it was given to her within a couple of hours of her death, which was within the time Briar was at the day care.
The affidavit said Vaillancourt was (the) “sole person to provide care and supervision preceding and leading up to Harper’s death.”
During Vaillancourt’s 2019 arraignment, Rose Kennedy, who was then Rutland County State’s Attorney, asked for $50,000 bail though she acknowledged Vaillancourt had no previous criminal record.
“In this affidavit of probable cause, the state has alleged that (Vaillancourt) sedated an otherwise beautiful, happy, healthy 6-month-old to the point that that baby could not lift her head and it died. From the state’s perspective, that is about as serious a charge as we see in Vermont.”
McClallen said Vaillancourt had run the day care for about 25 years but said she voluntarily shut the business down after Briar’s death.
Vaillancourt was released in 2019 on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond. She was not required to put up cash or security but could owe the state $25,000 if she had failed to appear.
The hearing on Thursday was remote. It was not clear if Vaillancourt had called in as the attorneys had.
McClallen said during the hearing that he still had four depositions to complete including one with Dr. Elizabeth Bundock, Vermont’s chief medical examiner. He said the deposition with Bundock would determine whether he planned to call any expert witnesses.
Deadlines were also set for Vaillancourt’s attorney and the state to file motions by Sept. 2.
Sullivan said he expected the trial could take a week or more.
If Vaillancourt is convicted of the manslaughter charge, she would face a mandatory minimum penalty of one year in jail and up to 15 years in jail. For the cruelty to a child charge, Vaillancourt would face up to 10 years in jail, if convicted.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.