A Rutland man’s trial, focused on a fatal July 2020 crash that resulted in the death of a Pownal woman, has been tentatively scheduled for May.
Gage Capen, 22, of Rutland, was arraigned in February in Rutland criminal court on one felony count of grossly negligent driving that resulted in a fatality and two felony counts of grossly negligent driving that resulted in serious injuries.
Capen was released but ordered not to drive and not to have contact with witnesses in the case.
On Dec. 13, Public Defender Marco Kushner, who represents Capen, filed a motion asking Judge David Fenster to strike the “no driving” condition and replace it with a condition that Capen be allowed to drive if he obtains a valid driver’s license.
“Mr. Capen currently has a valid learner’s permit. Condition 7 (no driving) prevents Mr. Capen from taking the road test to obtain his full driver’s license. Mr. Capen is employed and relies on rides to get to and from work,” Kushner wrote in the motion.
Victoria Santry, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, opposed the motion. In an email, Santry explained that the state argued nothing had changed in Capen’s circumstances that would rationalize amending the condition of release imposed in February.
“One of the purposes of conditions of release are to protect public safety. In this case, the state believes that a no-driving condition is necessary to protect public safety. The allegations supporting the charges in this case suggest driving that is gravely concerning,” Santry said.
Capen’s driving license was civilly suspended at the time of the crash in July 2020.
Fenster denied Capen’s request.
In an affidavit, Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy, of the Vermont State Police, said he was one of the officers dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on West Street in Proctor on July 9 around 3:25 a.m.
At the site, police found a 2000 Saab 93 on its roof.
Kianna E. Peters, 18, of Pownal, who police said had been trapped under the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two Rutland women, Tatiana Goulette, 24, and Kassandra Boardman, 20, had been ejected from the car when it crashed.
Capen, Boardman and Goulette were taken to Rutland Regional to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.
At the hospital, Capen told police he and the three women were on their way to Beaver Pond before the crash.
Shaughnessy said he was paraphrasing Capen but wrote in the affidavit that Capen told police he didn’t know the way to Beaver Pond and got lost along the way.
“All three passengers had been drinking, and I knew that I didn’t have a license, but I was the only one sober, so I drove,” Capen told police.
Capen said Peters had been standing up in the Saab, which was a convertible. He told police he tried to grab her and get her to sit down but was unable to get her entirely back inside.
Capen, who Shaughnessy said showed no signs of impairment, said he swerved several times before the car flipped over.
Capen told police he had been driving about 40 mph on the road, where the speed limit is 25 mph.
Goulette also told police that Peters had been standing up in her seat. She also told police that Capen was “driving fast and crazy the whole time and at the end, just before we rolled, he was driving the fastest.”
The affidavit said Capen suffered minor head trauma, Boardman had a facial laceration and a broken clavicle, and Goulette had head trauma from a serious laceration.
Santry said Fenster had suggested on Dec. 17 that the case be scheduled for February but Kushner asked for more time to complete depositions and file motions.
Court records said Fenster filed an order calling for depositions to be filed by the end of March and motions to be filed by the end of April.
Although the case is currently expected to go to trial in May, cases with serious charges like those filed against Capen, all three of which are punishable by up to 15 years in jail, often face several delays.
On Tuesday, an employee at the Rutland County Public Defender’s Office said Kushner was not available to answer questions nor to make a comment about the case.
