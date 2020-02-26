The trial for a woman accused of shooting and and killing her husband in December 2016 in their Mount Tabor home is now expected to begin in June.
Peggy Lee Shores, 55, of Mount Tabor, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of second-degree murder in February 2017.
Police said Shores killed her husband, David Shores, 54, but her attorney has argued that David Shores was holding the gun, tripped on the stairs where the shooting took place and accidentally shot himself.
Peggy Shores has been in jail since her arraignment even after family members, including members of David Shores' family asked that she be released and offered their homes as a place for Peggy Shores to stay.
At every court appearance for Peggy Shores, there have been at least 10 to 20 family members.
In January, Judge David Fenster declined to dismiss the charge against Shores. Her attorney, Steven Howard, had presented findings from a forensic expert hired by the defense that questioned or disputed evidence provided by the state.
Shores' trial is expected to last two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.