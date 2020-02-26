Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning. A few rain showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.