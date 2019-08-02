A Hubbardton man is facing several criminal charges, including one felony, after police said he threatened the life of a Vermont State Police trooper who stopped him for allegedly driving a motorcycle drunk in Rutland on July 13.
Justin P. Traverse, 37, of Hubbardton, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of impeding a public officer, a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening, two misdemeanor charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor charge of grossly negligent driving.
The charges against Traverse are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Hood of the Vermont State Police.
Hood said on July 13, around 2 a.m., he spotted Traverse driving a 2012 Victory Highball motorcycle on West Street in Rutland at 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. Hood said he followed Traverse to South Main Street and said he believed Traverse was driving about 100 mph.
Hood followed Traverse into the parking lot of a Cumberland Farms in order to give him a citation.
According to Hood, Traverse denied speeding and showed signs of intoxication while speaking with Hood.
“(Traverse) became agitated as I spoke with him. Without being asked where (Traverse) was coming from, he stated, ‘You were sitting at the bar, this is entrapment.’ (Traverse) began to walk away from the motor vehicle stop and place his hands in his vest pockets. I told (Traverse) to stop and come back. (Traverse) refused and became irate as he entered the store,” Hood said in the affidavit.
Hood said he was concerned that Traverse might be reaching for a weapon and pulled out his gun and pointed it at Traverse. But Hood said when he told Traverse to come out of the store because he was part of a vehicle stop, Traverse replied “(Expletive) off,” the affidavit said. Hood said he and Trooper Christopher Loyzelle arrested Traverse while pointing their Tasers at him “due to (Traverse’s) assaultive and violent behavior.”
At the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police, Traverse declined to provide a breath sample.
“At the completion of processing, (Traverse) stated that if he ever saw me off duty, he would put a bullet in my head,” Hood said in the affidavit.
Traverse was taken to the Grace House in Rutland for “detoxification.” According to the affidavit, Traverse “intentionally hit his head on the partition in the back of (the police) cruiser multiple times, self-inflicting a laceration on the center of his forehead.”
Hood said staff with the Regional Ambulance Service took Traverse to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be treated for the laceration. While in the ambulance, Traverse told Emergency Medical Technicians, “That boy (Hood) needs a bullet in his head not a brotherhood.”
Traverse was released without bail on Monday. He was ordered not to purchase, possess or drink alcohol and not to drive unless it’s a vehicle with an interlock device that would not start if the driver has been drinking alcohol.
