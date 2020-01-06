A Vermont State Police trooper assigned to the Rutland barracks was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday morning, according to a press release from the Rutland City Police Department and the Vermont State Police.
Trooper Craig Roland was stopped on Deer Street in Rutland City around 6 a.m. on Monday by Rutland City Police Officer Misty Klementowski, according to the Rutland City Police Department.
According to Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen, Klementowski noticed Roland as she was on a routine patrol with other officers enforcing the city's parking ban. Roland was in his vehicle parked in the roadway.
When Roland attempted to move his vehicle, it struck a tree, Kilcullen said.
A roadside breathalyzer was used to collect a preliminary breath sample indicating Roland's blood alcohol content was 0.189%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Vermont of 0.08%.
Roland was taken into custody and processed at the Rutland City police station for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released after being cited to appear in court on Jan. 27.
A release from the Vermont State Police, or VSP, said Roland was off-duty at the time of the traffic stop.
Roland's most recent scheduled duty was the night shift from 5 p.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Sunday, meaning it was at least a full day between his last time on duty until the traffic stop.
The release from the VSP said Roland was hired in January 2017 and assigned to the Rutland barracks upon his graduation in July 2017 from the Vermont Police Academy.
“Trooper Roland has been placed on paid administrative leave, following protocol under the collective bargaining agreement with the Vermont Troopers’ Association. An internal investigation will be conducted. Because internal investigations are confidential as a matter of law, no further information is available about this incident,” the VSP release said.
The case has been sent to the office of Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy who will contact another county's state’s attorneys office to review the case.
