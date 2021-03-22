MONTPELIER — Trout fishing season begins April 10.
“Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions,” said Shawn Good, fisheries biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Department. “Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures, and despite an early spring, most streams and rivers are still quite cold. But if you can find a good location and present your bait or lure without spooking the trout, you can enjoy getting outside and you have a good chance of catching a few fish.”
Good recommended finding a river or stream in a lower elevation that isn’t too murky. Spring trout often go for larger bait, so spin-anglers should think about nightcrawlers, egg imitations, or brightly colored spinners. Those using flies should consider dragging wooly buggers, streamers, or San Juan worms across the bottom of a deep pool. Good stated that spring trout aren’t looking to expend a great deal of energy this time of year.
“Early in the season, like on opening weekend, you’ll probably have more success if you focus on waters known to hold wild trout,” stated Good. “Despite unpredictable weather during early spring, each year anglers report catching impressive trout during opening weekend.”
People are encouraged to read up on Vermont’s fishing rules online at eregulations.com/vermont/fishing/. They’re also asked to follow social distancing guidelines when out and about in order to keep from spreading the coronavirus.
