IRA – A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 4 may have been caused by the driver falling asleep, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Jean W. Florvilus. 40, of Latham, New York, told police he was driving a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer, going east to New Hampshire and said he may have fallen asleep.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland responded to the single-vehicle crash around 3:50 a.m. Monday.
No injuries were reported.
The tractor-trailer was seen overturned off of the shoulder of the eastbound passing lane. Damage to the truck was extensive, police said, and a guard rail in the area was also found to be damaged.
Florvilus was issued a traffic ticket for the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.