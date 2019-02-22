A truck fire that occurred at Earle’s Truck Repair is suspicious, Rutland Town Police said.
On Friday at 1:07 p.m. Rutland Town Fire Department was dispatched to Earle’s Truck Repair, on North Campbell Road, after receiving multiple fire calls, said Chief Frank Cioffi. He said firefighters arrived to find the cab of a box truck on fire. The blaze knocked down in short order and there doesn’t appear to be damage beyond the truck itself, he said.
“There’s nothing out here that would start a fire,” said Cioffi.
“I have identified two juvenile males who appear to be the cause of said fire,” said Captain Ted Washburn, of the Rutland Town Police.
He said the investigation, as of Friday afternoon, remained open.
A propane tanker was parked near the burning box truck, said Cioffi, but it was out of service and empty of fuel. He said it wasn’t damaged by the fire.
