The truck driven by a Pittsford man accused of accidentally hitting and killing his girlfriend outside of her Proctor home on May 18 was set on fire July 14 at the impound lot at the Rutland Vermont State Police barracks.
A statement released by Adam Silverman, VSP spokesman, said two vehicles, a BMW 328 and a Toyota Sienna, were towed to the impound lot around 6:30 p.m. July 14 after a serious crash on Route 22A in West Haven.
Police said the BMW started to smoke and caught fire in the impound lot. The Sienna also caught fire along with a Dodge truck belonging to Anthony Reynolds.
The fire department was contacted while troopers attempted to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers.
The Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit conducted an investigation and determined the fire, which is not considered suspicious, originated from within the driver’s side engine compartment of the BMW.
Silverman said in the statement that no further information was available. Asked about the extent of damage to the truck and whether any evidence was destroyed, Silverman said questions should be directed to the office of Rose Kennedy, state’s attorney for Rutland County.
Kennedy declined to comment on Thursday. Attorney Dan Stevens, who represents Reynolds, could not be reached on Thursday afternoon.
Anthony J. Reynolds, 48, of Pittsford, is facing five felony charges in Rutland criminal court, one count each of involuntary manslaughter, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving with death resulting and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.
Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor, was found May 18 in the road outside her Market Street home in Proctor.
According to Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney, of the Vermont State Police, investigators spoke to Reynolds soon after finding Rooney. He told them he and Rooney had been on a date that ended badly so she took him home in her van, and he got into his truck and left.
Reynolds contacted police again and said “he had not told the truth during the first interview and wanted to ‘come clean’ about what occurred.”
Police said Reynolds told them he wasn’t aware he hit Rooney when he first left her home but when he realized he didn’t have his cell phone, he went back to her home to get it.
“When he got closer, Reynolds identified (what he first thought was) a duffel bag as being Rooney. He believed she was being dramatic and exited his vehicle to make contact with her. After he exited the vehicle, he then yelled at her and told her to get up. When he walked over to her, it was then he noticed her injuries. Rooney did not appear to be breathing so Reynolds checked her pulse via her left wrist. Upon feeling no pulse and not observing her breathing, Reynolds advised he panicked and left the area,” Kinney wrote in the affidavit.
Reynolds was held on $50,000 bail after he was arraigned in May, but earlier this month he was released under house arrest at his father’s Irasburg home.
Prosecution and defense attorneys in the case agreed this week to work toward having the case ready to be heard by a jury by May 2020.
Two of the charges, involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, carry a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in jail. If convicted of all the charges, Reynolds could be sentenced to almost 70 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
