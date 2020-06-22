ANDOVER — A truck carrying an empty container designed to haul spent nuclear fuel rods crashed on Simonsville Road on Friday.
Vermont State Police said Monday that at 9:48 a.m. an oversized “superload” tractor trailer being escorted by two cruisers from the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department attempted to navigate Simonsville Road where there was road construction work taking place. The driver, Donald L. Pease, 63, of Cookeville, Tennessee, told police that the road narrowed, causing the heavy trailer's tires to sink and for the entire rig to turn over.
No one was injured. Reed Truck Services removed the crashed vehicle and its cargo — an operation that lasted into Saturday, said police.
The cask was bound for the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon, which shut down in 2014.
