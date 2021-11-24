WEST RUTLAND — Police said a local man was driving with a suspended license when he crashed his truck on Monday, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
Initial investigation by the Vermont State Police indicates Michael Greene, 34, of West Rutland, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 south on Whipple Hollow Road near Pleasant Street when he drove off the east side of the roadway and collided with a utility pole.
Troopers from the Rutland barracks responded to the crash around 9:10 a.m. Monday.
Greene was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license and directed to appear in Rutland criminal court on Jan. 24.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the West Rutland Fire Department and Green Mountain Power.
