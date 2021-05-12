PROCTOR — The trust that owns a piece of the town’s history is officially seeking someone to purchase and manage it into the future.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont has put out a request for proposals for 52 Main Street, the current home of the Vermont Marble Museum and a few other businesses. The 87,275 square-foot building is one of the former Vermont Marble Company structures that make up much of the town’s character. The building in question was constructed in phases between 1880 and 1927, according to the RFP, and has been owned by The Preservation Trust of Vermont since 2014.
The Trust signaled to the town Select Board several months ago that it might put out such an RFP. Ben Doyle, president of the Trust, said it’s the organization’s standard practice to do this. The goal with the marble building was to secure it, stabilize it, and set up a board of directors for the museum there, then find an entity that would manage it going forward.
The full RFP can be found at ptvermont.org/rfp52/, the Trust’s website.
Doyle said Wednesday the RFP was shown to a few of the Trust’s partners last week and was released to the world at large on Tuesday. Finding a buyer will likely be a long process, he said, given that the Trust, and the community, want to see 52 Main Street taken care of.
Over the past several months, the cost of building materials has risen dramatically, especially lumber, causing headaches for those looking to do certain types of construction projects.
“I think the commodity market is so wild right now we’re definitely seeing it at the Trust, the increased cost of construction projects impacting things,” said Doyle. “My hope is that it will settle out, and I think this is going to be a long process, identifying a partner and putting together the kind of partnerships that are going to be needed to make it successful. I’m cautiously optimistic that construction costs are going to stabilize.”
On the other hand, pandemic restrictions are easing and the federal government is allocating billions of dollars towards economic relief. Doyle said it will be interesting to see what entrepreneurs and others do in this situation.
“I could envision it being used like a creative industrial park in a sense, some kind of light manufacturing business, light industry, I’m sure it could be a fantastic artist or maker space,” said Doyle. “I don’t want to pre-determine an outcome or limit possibilities, but one thing I’m really excited about is how you can think about this building as a kind of ecosystem of different entrepreneurs with a kind of affinity of purpose.”
There’s cause for optimism when it comes to finding an interested party, said Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region.
“I think if something is going to happen, now is a good time for it to happen with that building,” he said.
According to Jepson, a manufacturing space on Quality Lane in Rutland City was recently advertised that, within a week, had garnered six letters from interested parties, each looking for a building with loading docks. The flexibility of a space is key, he said, as some builders want lots of space, and some just a little.
“If that building could be repurposed in such a way that it could be flexible to the needs of manufacturers, I think it would be a home run in that location,” he said of the marble building.
Proctor Select Board Chairwoman Carrie Covey said Wednesday that the board has been keeping its eye on the development there. The community values its history and wants to see the Vermont Marble Museum and its artifacts kept safe, and ensure the businesses currently at 52 Main Street are done right by.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
