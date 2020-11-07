A free community meal, provided by the Turning Point Center on State Street since August, is expected to continue but move inside because of the colder weather.
Steps will be taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Kyle Burditt, recovery resource coordinator for the Turning Point Center of Rutland.
“It actually started out as a one-off. We were out front Aug. 31 for Overdose Awareness Day. We had dragged the barbecue out there, did the burgers and dogs thing and it was just wildly successful,” Burditt said.
That random community meal became a regular event, the Thursday Café, every week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Turning Point was awarded what Burditt called a “sizable grant” from the Albertsons Companies Foundation with the only restriction that it be used for food.
The grant is the same pool of money that allowed Turning Point to donate to other organizations in the Rutland area that provide food for residents.
“We donated to BROC, the Community Cupboard, United Way, the Open Door Mission and we also purchased a large lot of farmers’ market gift certificates to distribute,” Burditt said in a follow-up email after being interviewed on Friday.
To date, the Thursday Café has not had any restrictions about participation. Attendees don’t need to be from Rutland County or use the services at Turning Point.
However, Burditt said as the weekly event moves inside, there will be a few COVID-related restrictions designed not to limit the number of people served but to make sure those who have a meal and the staff members who prepare and serve it are safe and healthy.
“Going to have to wear a mask. Going to have to use hand sanitizer. Social distancing,” he said.
Burditt said the Turning Point staff is working to bring people inside for the Thursday Café.
“We’re trying to optimize our space in here to get the maximum number of people that we can and still maintain guidelines,” he said.
The staff at Turning Point is setting up COVID barriers like plexiglass in the common spaces.
“We’re just going to need to monitor everyone as they come in the door. We’ll have some posted up front with a big old bucket of masks. We’ll take them as they come,” he said.
While BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont doesn’t provide a community meal, the nonprofit has increased its work as a community food shelf especially since the pandemic began to put people out of work starting in March. Once a week, BROC hosts a food distribution day.
Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC, said Friday that earlier in the day they gave away 80 turkeys in less than an hour. Donahue said sometime within the next two to three weeks they will move the food distribution indoors so they can continue to feed the community through the winter.
Burditt said the Thursday Café has been popular, serving as many as 50 to 75 people, but their hope is that even when the event is inside, small groups of people will be able to sit down and eat together rather than simply pick up food and leave.
“We have a fairly large, what we call, ‘the meeting room.’ We can get a dozen or more people in that space and maintain distance. So we’re hoping folks will be able to chill out a little bit,” he said.
The Turning Point Center of Rutland describes itself as a “nonprofit recovery center that provides a safe, friendly, fun and substance-free environment.” Burditt said the Thursday Café works well with the primary mission because it allows staff to talk with community members in a less formal way about substance-abuse issues they or friends and family might have in an informal, social environment.
“We’re viewing it as an opportunity to give back to our population and to make ourselves more accessible. If I can draw someone in here with a cheeseburger and a cup of coffee, I’ve got a few minutes of their time and a few minutes of them standing right in front of me,” he said.
The Thursday Café takes place at Turning Point’s downtown location at 141 State St.
