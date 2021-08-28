The Turning Point Center of Rutland is working with partner agencies to host two public events over the next few weeks including one on Tuesday that ties in with International Overdose Awareness Day.
With Vermont CARES, a service organization that helps people who are HIV positive, Turning Point will have Tuesday’s event at their State Street site from 2 to 4 p.m.
Kyle Burditt, recovery resource coordinator for Turning Point Rutland, said Vermont CARES was teaming up with several of the Turning Point Centers in Vermont to have events.
The website dedicated to Overdose Awareness Day, which is an initiative of the Penington Institute, a charity registered in Australia, describes the day as the “world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.”
Other agencies have been invited to be there on Tuesday and Burditt said staff at Turning Point are hoping they can connect local people with services or at least let them know about services that are available to those they might not have known about. Among the agencies expected to be represented are the Homeless Prevention Center and the West Ridge Center, which provides medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction.
Burditt said Rick Redington, a popular local musician is expected to provide music at the event.
“We’ll have the cornhole board set up and other fun and games, and we’re just going to look to hoot and holler for the afternoon, celebrate the awareness day,” Burditt said.
A call to Kell Arbor, testing and education manager for Vermont CARES, was not returned on Friday.
Burditt said staff at Turning Point were hoping to raise awareness or maintain awareness but joked he could not have enough hope to believe he could put himself out of a job.
“This is going to be an ongoing issue for Vermonters and the rest of the country as well, but this is a way we can tap into our community resources and spread ourselves around a little bit,” he said.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Main Street Park in Rutland, the Turning Point Center will run its annual Stomping Out Stigma event hosted by popular local disc jockey “Uncle Dave” Tibbs.
Burditt said he didn’t necessarily endorse “politically correct” language at all times but said in its simplest terms, the Stomping Out Stigma (SOS), event was about raising awareness of the language used to describe those struggling with addiction or mental health.
“It ends up being stigmatizing. When we refer to addicts and alcoholics and not a person that’s struggling with a disease, that’s stigma. That’s what we’re looking to address and call attention to. … It greatly negatively impacts the rate at which people seek treatment,” he said.
For the big event at this year’s SOS, Burditt said, Turning Point staff have “gathered a consortium of hearty fools” to take the “Death Nut Challenge.” Players will be trying what Burditt said are “billed as the spiciest peanuts in the world” to see who can get through the five levels of the challenge and go the longest without needing to ask for water.
Local musician Duane Carleton is scheduled to perform and Burditt said a donor is providing a free lunch.
Helping those with addictions, like opioid addiction is especially important now. Burditt said the pandemic had “exactly the impact that we feared that it would.”
“You pair a period of isolation and social rule changes with a couple rounds of stimulus checks. You’ve got people that lost all of their face-to-face supports and were left alone with, essentially their own worst enemy, themselves who then came out of that to find themselves with an abundance of cash and it got spent in all the wrong ways,” he said.
Burditt said opioid use, sales, emergency room visits, overdoses and deaths have increased.
“All of the negatives,” he said.
The Vermont Department of Health updated its opioid statistics on Friday. There have been 80 accidental overdose deaths this year. In 2020, the total to date for the same period was 66, an increase of 14 deaths or about 20%.
