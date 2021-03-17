The Turning Point Center of Rutland County is working to give the area its PROPs, starting with Fair Haven.
The Peer Recovery Outreach Program (PROP) began the first Turning Point satellite location last week, according to Kyle Burditt, the PROP program coordinator.
Burditt called Fair Haven the “first stop” in what Turning Point staff is calling the PROP Project.
“Through this whole COVID process, what got highlighted for us, something we were already aware of, was how large a barrier transportation is to folks in accessing services,” Burditt said.
The staff at Turning Point, which primarily provides coaching and support to those pursuing recovery, looked for supporters and one of the earliest to reply was the Rev. James Mills Sr. of Fair Haven's First Congregational Church. He agreed to provide some space and internet access for the once a week sessions PROP has started “to bring our shop to Fair Haven,” Burditt said.
Mills called opening the church to Turning Point a “no-brainer.”
“One of core values here, at First Congregational Church, we say it every Sunday, is that we try to reach the people of our community with a vision and message of hope so our ethos is about community and being in community and a relationship with the community,” he said.
Mills said Turning Point is reaching out to marginalized people in the Fair Haven area who “perhaps wouldn't ever step foot in a church for, you know, church reasons but would come and take part with Turning Point.”
“That's just awesome for us,” he said.
Also, the church has been active in seeking community partners so working with an organization like PROP is nothing new, Mills added.
The plan is to be in Fair Haven from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Last week and this, the interior of the church had not been available yet, but Burditt didn't let that stop him from beginning the “O” in PROP and doing some outreach.
“I'm working out of the passenger seat of my Lincoln,” he said on Tuesday.
Mills said he asked Turning Point for more time before opening the church to their programs because he was working to reopen the church slowly.
“We wanted to see how well asking people back into the building full-time went first. We have Easter, we have Palm Sunday, we have all other events that are going on. I just wanted to spread it out,” he said.
Wells said he wanted to be available when PROP starts at the church, and he has another commitment coming up that would make that impossible.
He said Turning Point staff members were in Fair Haven “pounding the ground and hanging some flyers up, shaking hands and talking to people.”
“We had a great afternoon. No reason I can't do my service from the sidewalk, if it comes down to it,” he added.
On March 9, Burditt said, Turning Point staff went into every store that was open, talking to the local residents and explaining what they were bringing to Fair Haven.
The space at the church in Fair Haven is expected to be available April 13.
“The hope is, there will be someone right at the church providing our one-on-one service whether that's in recovery coaching or whether that's in resource coordinating,” he said.
Burditt said many of the people who work with Turning Point aren't involved in a recovery coaching relationship. For those people, finding resources might prove difficult.
“As most of us are aware, systems navigation can be quite a challenge on a good day. If you're all set up and ready to navigate that system, it can still be a challenge. When you don't have a telephone, when you don't have computer access, when you don't know where you're going to sleep tonight, systems navigation is a massive challenge,” Burditt said.
The staff members working for PROP might be out in a neighboring municipality talking to people in a particular town and explaining what Turning Point can offer.
Burditt said the goal of the off-site work was to move beyond the existing Turning Point activities which have tended to be centered on the city of Rutland and live up to the name “Turning Point of Rutland County.”
“We're a pretty large land mass. Got a lot of ground to cover. We found support in Fair Haven. By the end of it all, we will be represented in Fair Haven, Castleton, Brandon, a secondary site here in Rutland somewhere, not sure where yet, out in the Danby area,” he said.
With about a year having passed since Vermont declared an emergency because of COVID-19, Burditt said Turning Point staff “took everything right down to the studs.”
“We deconstructed it all from a very active center with lots of community groups going on, art projects, meetings, to all of us working independently at our separate kitchen tables,” he said.
The pandemic allowed Turning Point to “strip away a lot of stuff that just wasn't serving us.”
The organization was able to try new things like remote services, which Burditt admitted worked better than he expected.
With more personal contact being provided through the county, there may be more interest in accessing services. Burditt said people could visit the State Street office in Rutland from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, visit Turning Point's Facebook page or website at turningpointrutlandvt.org or call the office at 773-6010. Burditt said people could send him email directly at kyleturningpointrutland@gmail.com for more information.
