Two local men are facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing the engine from a boat in the backyard of an Elm Street home.
Frederick C. Watkins, 45, and Tylor T. Rock, 34, both of Rutland, were each charged as co-defendants with one misdemeanor count of petty larceny and one misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief.
Watkins and Rock pleaded not guilty to both charges. They were each released without bail.
In an affidavit, Officer Christopher Rose, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was contacted by a man who said his Nissan 40-horsepower boat motor was stolen from the Elm St. yard sometime in May. He told Rose he hadn't reported the alleged theft when it first happened because “he believed it would be a lost cause.”
He said he decided to make a report after seeing the motor for sale on a Facebook page.
Rose said he spoke to the person who sold the man the motor, who said he was certain it was the same motor because he had only ever sold one Nissan motor in 40 years of doing business.
According to the affidavit, Rose spoke to the owner of the Facebook page on June 7 at his home in Wells. Rose said a key the Elm St. man provided fit the motor and turned it on, indicating the motor the Wells man had was the motor that was reported missing.
The Wells man told Rose that Watkins brought him the motor and offered to sell it to him for $200. He said he told Watkins that he didn't have the money and Watkins asked him to sell the motor and split the money between the two of them.
Late on June 7, Watkins told Rose that he took the motor as abandoned property. He said he had been asked by the landlord to clean the backyard where the boat, which had the motor, had been.
In a written statement, Watkins allegedly admitted he had no direct communication from the landlord authorizing the removal of items from the yard of the Elm Street home but said one of his employees had gotten “the go-ahead” from her.
“This is just a big miscommunication. I did not intend to steal any motor,” Watkins wrote.
Rose said he contacted the landlord but she told him she spoke to Watkins about possibly cleaning up the Elm Street yard but said she never hired Watkins or any of his employees.
According to Rose, Watkins told him Rock, who works for Watkins, assisted him in removing the motor. Watkins allegedly said he had assumed the landlord was hiring him to do the work because they talked about it several times. He said if he “took the motor then (the landlord) would not have to pay to have it dumped.”
The affidavit said the Elm St. man told Rose, also on June 7, the estimated damage to the boat from the removal of the motor was about $200.
Rose said Rock provided a statement June 9 that confirmed he and Watkins took the motor from the boat because they believed they had permission.
The landlord provided police with a statement June 23 that said she didn't authorize any work at the Elm Street property.
If convicted of both charges, Watkins and Rock could be sentenced to up to 1½ years in jail.
