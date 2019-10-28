BURLINGTON — A Pittsford woman and a Rutland man, linked by authorities to a stolen pistol used to shoot a decorated New York City Police detective, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiracy to use the gun in a drug trafficking crime.
In separate hearings in U.S. District Court, Jennifer R. Griffin, 45, and Kenneth D. Stone Jr., 30, admitted their parts in the plan to trade the firearm for heroin in November 2017.
They are charged with conspiring with Gregory R. Miller, 33, of Rutland and Burlington, and “others known and unknown to the grand jury” to use an Armscor of the Philippines .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in connection with a drug trafficking crime, the indictment said.
Miller pleaded guilty last month and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Senior Judge William K. Sessions III.
Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, but deals have been struck that will be a small fraction of the maximum. Sessions ordered pre-sentence investigations on both defendants Monday.
During Stone’s hearing, Sessions was told the prosecution and defense are considering recommending a time-served sentence. Stone said he has been behind bars about eight months and asked that his proposed sentencing on Feb. 24, 2020, be moved up so he can be freed.
Sessions said he is concerned Stone should get into a residential treatment facility when he is discharged from prison.
Griffin is looking to have her case transferred to the Federal Drug Court in Rutland.
Miller also wants to participate in the Federal Drug Court, but in Burlington.
Assistant Federal Public Defender David McColgin said Griffin, who he classified as a drug addict at an earlier hearing, is hoping to get into drug treatment at either Valley Vista or Serenity House.
McColgin said Griffin has not had much luck because she is in custody and is having trouble getting ahead of those in need that are being admitted from the streets.
Griffin was released from custody in May to try Valley Vista in Vergennes but that failed quickly and she was sent back to prison. McColgin said Griffin has been drug free for five months.
Sessions said he is worried about releasing her into the community without a solid plan. He said one slip can lead to an overdose.
The pistol was stolen from Henry Duval, 69, formerly of Plain Street in Rutland, who was a friend of Griffin, Rutland City Police said.
Court papers indicate Miller located a person in Ludlow interested in trading heroin for the stolen firearm.
After the trade for drugs, it was unclear how the gun made its way to NYC for the 2018 shooting.
The Vermont gun was one of about 20 firearms stolen at some point from Duval, who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, but he became handicapped, New York City Police said following the arrests.
Rutland Police confirmed Duval was a victim of a series of thefts, often by people visiting him. Police said most of his missing guns have been recovered.
“He was living with known heroin addicts and drug dealers that have a history of stealing firearms and taking advantage of people and selling them in exchange for heroin,” Deputy Inspector Brian Gill, of the NYPD’s Firearms Suppression Section, said in the New York Daily News.
A fleeing felon used the handgun to wound New York Police Detective Miguel Soto as he and a partner tried to execute a domestic violence arrest warrant in Brooklyn on July 6, 2018, officials said. Soto was an eight-year veteran and the winner of departmental awards, including the Medal for Valor in 2013, the NYPD said.
The New York shooter was identified as Kelvin Stichel, 33, who was wanted for domestic robbery involving a firearm against his wife, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said at the time.
Following the shooting, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the gun had come from Rutland.
The government said the evidence showed a series of text messages and pictures were exchanged by Miller, Stone and others to set up a possible beating on an inmate that was thought to have talked with the ATF.
The government obtained Facebook messages between Griffin and Stone discussing trading a firearm for drugs, and a photograph of Duval’s stolen gun sent by Griffin to Stone.
