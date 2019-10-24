Two men from New York City are each facing 60 years in jail after being arrested in Shoreham on Wednesday and accused of trafficking drugs into Vermont.
Robert “Lyte” Boyd, 32, of Brooklyn, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of fentanyl trafficking and one felony count of cocaine trafficking.
Angel Stevenson 30, of the Bronx, also pleaded not guilty on Thursday in the same court to the same charges.
Both of the trafficking charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years, leaving both men facing a maximum jail sentence of 60 years.
Boyd is being held at the Rutland jail on $100,000 bail while Stevenson was released on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond.
The cases will be prosecuted in Addison County even though the arraignment took place in Rutland County.
In an affidavit, Trooper Ryan Gardner, of the Vermont State Police, said the investigation began Wednesday with a traffic stop conducted by troopers out of the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police.
Gardner said a male in the car that was stopped told police he had purchased cocaine from “Lyte” and identified the location where he bought the drugs as a home in Shoreham.
Police executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday, with the assistance of eight uniformed law-enforcement officers including one member of the Rutland City Police Department.
Gardner said police had learned that Boyd was on probation in Florida at the time of the investigation and did not have permission to leave Florida.
Once police entered the Shoreham home, they found Stevenson in the bathroom, facing the toilet with his hands in the toilet. Police said Stevenson’s hands were “wet and dripping with toilet water as he was placed in handcuffs.”
Gardner said “several bags containing what later tested presumptive-positive for cocaine and fentanyl were found in the toilet.”
Boyd was found in a bedroom with a bag next to the bed containing what police believe was cocaine.
After Boyd and Stevenson were taken from the home, police conducted a search. Gardner said police found 18.8 grams of what they believe was fentanyl.
While Gardner said there were challenges in measuring the weight of some of the substances because they were wet from being in the toilet, police believe 158.3 grams of cocaine base was in the home.
Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, allegedly found $2,600 in cash on the windowsill from the room where Boyd had been found.
Both Boyd and Stevenson are expected to be back in court Dec. 9 in Addison County.
